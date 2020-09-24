Auditor Steve Grohne told the Monticello city council on Sept. 14 that this year’s audit opinion is “nearly identical to the last couple of years,” making it a clean audit with a couple of qualifications. He also said the financial review includes a note about the underfunded police pension fund.
While IMRF was described as “99 percent funded” by the city, up from 91 percent the year before, Grohne said the city police pension fund is 33 percent funded, up 1 percent from the year before.
“It continues to be behind,” said Grohne. “Hopefully at some time this gets better,” he added, suggesting the city investigate transferring it to a larger state plan to possibly get more return on investments.
The auditor said the state is suggesting the city increase its contribution from $200,000 to $230,000 in 2020 “to try to continue to fund this better so that all requirements are met in the future.”
During his report to the city council, City Administrator Terry Summers said there is a long-term plan in place to get the police fund 90 percent funded by the year 2040.
Other than the police pension fund, Grohne said most of the report is positive, including an increase in assets. Most of the $2.5 million increase is due to the new waste water treatment plant, but that even with the associated liabilities, the net financial position of the city increased by $500,000.
“So overall, the total net position for the city government-wide financials is up a little over $500,000, which is also nice to see it increase,” he said.
Grohne also complimented city HR/Accounts Manager Maura Metcalf, saying she is “easy and accommodating” to work with.
The audit report also shows:
–Total capital assets for the city now total $14.5 million.
–General Fund revenues increased $426,000 in 2019, more than half of that due to a $277,000 increase in Corporate Personal Property Replacement Tax revenues;
–General Fund expense decreased about $403,000 for the year, mainly because public works campus improvements were included in that fund in 2018.
–Motor Fuel Tax expenditures were $647,000 last year, up about $300,000, due to extensive roadwork that included the Market Street pedestrian crossing and resurfacing of Bridge Street.
–A net change of $280,249 to the positive was recorded across all governmental funds.
–An audit letter is included, one that is included annually and affect most smaller municipalities, according to Grohne: That the city hires an outside firm to compile its financial statements instead of being done internally.
“It’s easier for us to do it,” he said, saying it is efficient and less expensive to hire the work out.
– The audit firm “beat the shutdown” in its fieldwork in February, enabling it to get the audit done without appreciable delays.
Budget work
Summers laid out a tentative timeline for budget work to proceed for the fiscal year that begins Jan. 1. Committees that include two council members are set to meet with city staff Oct. 6-9; the full council will likely hold study sessions Oct. 13, 26 and Nov. 9; the council will issue a Truth-In-Taxation resolution if needed on Nov. 9; discuss the budget further on Nov. 23; and probably adopt it on Dec. 14.
Council members will also consider a re-financing of the pool borrowing debt certificates on Sept. 28. Financial Consultant Tim King has calculated the savings at $130,000 over the life of the bonds due to lower interest rates.
In other action:
–the council heard in both the police and fire updates that 15 homes were damaged when a truck dragged utility lines on Buchanan Street. There was a period of time when there were live wires down, according to those agencies;
–alderman Wendall Brock issued kudos to a pair of downtown businesses: Fieldhouse 219 for a block party that was held and the cleanup that occurred after; and to The Brown Bag for its recent renovations of both the storefront and dining area inside;
–another business plug came from council member Pam Harlan, who recommended Holly’s Country Canning and Kitchen after eating at the newly-opened restaurant;
–alderman Mary Vogt thanked city crews for street work that took place around Lincoln Elementary School;
–alderman Tom Reed thanked maintenance crews for clearing brush around city signs to make them more visible;
–Fire Chief John Rupkey said the department responded to 35 calls in August. He said the department may upgrade from EMR to EMT status, since more than 80 percent of its calls are as first responders; and
–Summers said the city, at the request of research firm S&P Global, took part in a survey on how governments are navigating the COVID-19 crisis.