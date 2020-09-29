As a plugged-in Piatt County resident and City of Monticello official, Callie Jo McFarland hears about the job market from both sides. One constant over the years has been complaints that there are no jobs, but at the same time from employers that say they cannot find new staff.
“I get so many complaints that there are ‘no jobs in this town,’ and I get so many complaints from the businesses that ‘we can’t find anyone to work,’” said McFarland, the city’s community development director.
So she decided to link the two, creating a job board on the city website. There are plenty of those tools already online, but this one hones in on Piatt County openings.
And there are plenty of them. At the end of last week, the city had more than 50 listed on its website, www.cityofmonticello.net.
The opportunities are diverse as well, from healthcare to education, convenience stores to restaurants.
“We have a pretty diverse business base and sales tax base,” added McFarland.
She also likes the challenge.
“If someone is saying they don’t have a job, I challenge that. Let me help you,” she said.
The city job board went live in early September and is updated weekly.
Piatt County has traditionally had a low jobless rate, which has made it a challenge at times for businesses to find employees. Just prior to the COVID crisis, the county had a 2.3 percent jobless rate. That soared to 9.8 percent in April after the mandatory business shutdowns, and came in at 6.5 percent in July.