It looks like the City of Monticello will have more office space for city staff, possibly as early as this spring. Pending inspections and negotiation of a formal contract, the city council Monday approved a letter of intent to purchase the North State Street Professional Building from Kirby Medical Center for $20,000.
The letter is non-binding, but directs city staff and the mayor to negotiate a formal agreement for the 13,900-square-foot structure located at 1109 N. State St. in Monticello.
“This resolution and the attached letter of intent provides for a 90-day due diligence period and also allows for a binding purchase and sales agreement to be negotiated by the mayor, city clerk, city administrator and the city attorney consistent with the terms of the letter of intent,” City Administrator Terry Summers told aldermen.
He added that, similar to plans addressing the space needs of the public works department in recent years, “the purpose of this possible property acquisition is to continue those efforts towards addressing the space needs of some of the other city departments and their respective personnel.”
Council members unanimously approved the resolution.
“It's a heckuvu deal,” said Alderman Mike Koon.
Kirby had first offered the building to Piatt County, which already owns the adjacent Piatt County Office Building – the former Kirby Hospital – and the county nursing home, as well as parking lots there. But the county board voted down the purchase on a 3-3 vote on Feb. 11. At that point Kirby reached out to the city two days later, inquiring whether they would be interested in purchasing the building.
Visiting medical specialists currently housed in the Professional Building will soon move to a new structure on the Kirby campus, prompting hospital officials to pursue a sale of the 1109 N. State Street building.
The original portion of the Professional Building was constructed in the 1980s, with additions being made through 2006. It includes 11,300 square feet of ground level space, 2,600 square feet of basement room, and three feet of space adjacent to the exterior walls, as well as parking accommodations.