The City of Monticello and Monticello Township will hold Clean Up Days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 2 and Oct. 3; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4 at 904 Allerton Road in Monticello (at the landscape waste facility).
Clean Up Days provide residents an opportunity to dispose of any unwanted junk or garbage that is non-hazardous.
Fees for disposal are dependent upon the type of vehicle the resident uses to haul the items (i.e. truck, van, car, etc.) There are additional minimum fees for some items, such as appliances or objects containing chemicals. All electronic waste must be removed from the general waste stream.
Also:
– Participants should follow all CDC social distancing guidelines
– No semi tires will be accepted
– A loaded vehicle pulling a loaded trailer is considered to be separate and will be charged accordingly
– Proof of residency may be required
– No commercial dumping
– Only one console television per household unit will be accepted
– No hazardous materials, shingles, paint or treated lumber will be accepted