MONTICELLO — A collaborative effort between local health agencies and the Monticello Community Building helped administer about 8,300 doses of COVID-19 vaccinations during mass clinics held between Feb. 1 and May 17.
As of mid-June, doses administered at those clinics accounted for 62 percent of the 13,300 total doses that had been administered in Piatt County.
The effort enabled the county to get doses out earlier than many other counties, helping Piatt County top the area for several months in percentage of its population getting vaccinated.
To Monticello school nurse Sheila Lanker, who helped staff all but two of the clinics during those 3½ months, it helped changed the attitude of a community tired of being cooped up and weary of coronavirus fear.
“To me it seemed like a room of hope,” Lanker said. “People sat down and didn’t know their neighbors but talked to them. People were so happy to get their vaccinations.”
DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert said the collaborative effort also allowed for the county’s most vulnerable population to receive their inoculations.
“Eighty-three percent of those 65 years and older are vaccinated. I think that’s the proudest accomplishment, because that’s the population that is really vulnerable,” Remmert said.
The Community Building’s main first floor room was chosen due to the space it could provide, needed for social distancing and traffic flow. It also has an accessible ramp that can help everyone get in the door.
“To have a large number of people, wearing masks, being socially distanced. And we had to hold people 15 minutes after; that was probably one of the biggest challenges,” said Crystal Alexander, the director of Kirby Ambulance Service.
It took a tight-knit healthcare community to pull off the clinics, which took about 24 each to staff. Local Kirby, Carle and Christy clinics all helped out, as did the health department and ambulance service.
But that wasn’t enough. Unsung heroes included volunteers from as far as Bloomington, including a mother and daughter seeking to work together on a project that would help during the pandemic.
“This wouldn’t have been possible without the volunteers. I mean, the community really stepped up and we had people volunteering multiple days to help us out. Had they not been here, this would not have worked,” Remmert said. “The way the community stepped up is incredible.”
Inside the clinics, the atmosphere was almost party-like at times, with no one complaining when lines were long.
One of the coldest clinic day saw people lined up outside the door and down the sidewalk in front the Community Building.
“And no one complained. They were grateful, I think,” Kirby Chief Clinical Officer Jennifer Moss said.
It was a nice change from how people felt the months prior to the hope provided by vaccines, said Remmert.
“We had gone through such a long period where everyone was so hateful, and finally everybody — overnight — become complimentary, and thankful that we were able to do this.”