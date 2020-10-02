Activities are being planned locally for National 4-H Week, which is Oct. 4-10. Participants are encouraged to complete daily challenges, take a photo and post them to the Piatt County Facebook page and tag @PiattCounty4-H, or email the photo to jwenke@illinois.edu with the subject line “4-H Challenge.”
Five points will be given for each completed challenge, and one prize will be awarded according to points earned. Bonus points are also being awarded. The winner will be announced on Facebook on Friday, Oct. 16.
Challenges
Marvelous Monday – Design a 4-H poster, post it in a window, door, or yard. Bonus points: Get a teacher or business to exhibit your poster.
Thoughtfulness Tuesday – Do a community service project, such as reaching out to a neighbor, elderly person, or non-profit organization. Bake cookies, carry groceries, rake leaves, wash dishes, etc. Bonus points: Do an act of kindness for someone outside of your family and circle of friends.
Wacky Wednesday: Wear your 4-H swag in a crazy, fun way to school and around your community. Bonus points: Get a friend or an adult to wear all green for the day.
Thank You Thursday – Send a thank you to a 4-H leader or adult volunteer who has helped you. Bonus points: Draw a picture or write a card to a person in an nursing home. If you do not know anyone, get a card to the Extension Service and they will get it delivered to a resident.
Finally Friday: Post a photo of your favorite 4-H memory or project and explain why. Bonus points: Find a 4-H Alumni and have their share their favorite 4-H memory.