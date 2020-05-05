Illinois farmers are on track so far when it comes to corn planting. As of May 3, a total of 56 percent of the state's corn crop had been planted, compared to the five-year average of 54 percent at this time.
Planting is also well ahead of last year, when a wet spring allowed only 10 percent of the corn crop to be planted by early May, according to USDA reports.
The planting of soybeans is ahead of schedule, with 31 percent planted, compared to the five-year average of 12 percent and last year's three percent.
As for soil moisture, rains over the last week have led to 72 percent of Illinois fields reporting adequate topsoil moisture, with 26 percent reporting surplus moisture. Subsoil moisture is described as 77 percent adequate and 19 percent surplus.