Relatively few law enforcement officers in Piatt County wear body cameras, including the two largest agencies. That will change if the criminal justice bill approved in the lame duck session of the Illinois General Assembly last month is signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker.
It would mandate smaller counties and municipalities to be using body cameras for all law enforcement by Jan. 1, 2025.
The Piatt County Sheriff’s Department, with 12 officers (two of which are investigators), does not currently have body cameras. Neither does the Monticello Police Department, which has seven full-time and six part-time police officers.
Mansfield has its own officer, with another to be on board after getting certified, likely this summer. Village Board Police Committee Chairman Lucas Gilbert feels cameras could be beneficial.
“I’ve spoken with my officer on this issue in the past. We both agree that they will help serve our department. Mainly if any accusations were made, we would have proof to back up our officer’s word,” said Gilbert.
He said the agency does have three cameras in its squad car, purchased several years ago with the intent of adding body cameras at a later date. -
“It looks like that date has finally come,” commented Gilbert.
Monticello Police Chief John Carter agrees body cameras “can benefit the officer,” and that cameras aren’t that expensive. But the need to keep footage for 90 days is where the costs could pile up.
“The cameras aren’t that bad cost wise. It’s the back end software that is lacking in features to protect the privacy of the public,” said the Monticello chief.
Piatt County Sheriff David Hunt agrees there are advantages and disadvantages to mandating body cameras.
“The benefit is you have video evidence and the officers have documentation of their calls for service. The drawback is the cost and storage of the data,” said Hunt. “They are somewhat beneficial, but counties facing budgetary restraints have no mechanism to purchase this equipment.”
Atwood Police officers have worn body cameras for several years. Police Chief Rob Bross said his department of one full-time and five part-time offices have benefitted from them.
“Body cameras are great for the prosecution of crimes. It confirms the officer's written report of the incident. They can also be used at training sessions for experienced and newer officers,” said Bross.
Like others, he noted the cost being a drawback.
“The cost of software is definitely a drawback. Some agencies will have to employ personnel just to handle the software portion of it,” he said, noting his opinion that “the choice should be up to each department” on whether to use body cameras or not.