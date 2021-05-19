MONTICELLO — Four aldermen — one from each ward who were elected in April — were officially sworn into office at the meeting. They were Mary Vogt, Ward 1; Wendall Brock, Ward 2; Rodney Burris, Ward 3; and Mike Koon, Ward 4.
Mayor Larry Stoner also made the following appointments:
—Seth Floyd, three-year term on the fire and police commission;
—Amber Goebel and Shawn Spillman, five-year terms to the planning and zoning board;
—Chad Johnson and Leigh Anderson, three-year terms to the historic preservation commission;
—Gil Yohnka, Terry Jones, police pension board;
—Brian McDowell, city treasurer; and
—Jill Potts, city clerk.