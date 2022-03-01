The City of Monticello has announce the return of the Piatt County Antique Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 5. The event, which began in 2013, promotes shopping in some of the smallest communities, supporting the antique dealers and storefronts along the way.
There are nine stops this year:
Atwood — Woody’s Clock Shop, Cyndi Lu’s Antiques
Cisco — Barn Antiques
Mansfield — Three Toad Treasures
Monticello — Skinner’s Coach House Antiques, Sweet Grace Vintage, Sticks & Stones Vintage Upcycling & Curiosities, There’s No Place Like Home, Willow Tree Missions
For more information, visit the City of Monticello’s Antique Day Facebook Event page.