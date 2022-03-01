The City of Monticello has announce the return of the Piatt County Antique Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 5. The event, which began in 2013, promotes shopping in some of the smallest communities, supporting the antique dealers and storefronts along the way.

There are nine stops this year:

Atwood — Woody’s Clock Shop, Cyndi Lu’s Antiques

Cisco — Barn Antiques

Mansfield — Three Toad Treasures

Monticello — Skinner’s Coach House Antiques, Sweet Grace Vintage, Sticks & Stones Vintage Upcycling & Curiosities, There’s No Place Like Home, Willow Tree Missions

For more information, visit the City of Monticello’s Antique Day Facebook Event page.

