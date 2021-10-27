MONTICELLO — Piatt County Board members unanimously approved a tentative budget Thursday that predicts $233,999 more in revenue than expenses for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
It beats last year’s budget that had a $65,000 surplus, and is a much rosier outlook than 2019-20’s $386,000 budget deficit.
“Department heads did a really nice job,” county administrative consultant Dustin Harmon of Bellwether said at the special board meeting. “I’d like to recognize actions for this year for those department heads, and also for their involvement in next year’s budget.”
Besides the surplus, Harmon said the budget also adds some items back that had been cut in recent years.
“We’re able to put some training back and add some other things into the budget that we didn’t have last year,” Harmon said, noting it is mostly due to projections of a substantial, 24 percent increase in revenue.
A majority of that is coming from a state restructure of internet sales tax distributions. The income figure for 2021-22 was taken off of actual proceeds the county has been seeing this fiscal year, including a large increase in internet sales tax dollars.
The added revenue will also allow the county to pay back some of the interfund borrowing of recent years needed to bolster the county general fund.
After a contentious budgeting process in 2019, the county hired Bellwether to help craft last year’s budget. The firm’s role with the county expanded earlier this year when it was hired to provide additional administrative services.
Next year’s tentative budget includes about $6.7 million in revenue and $6.48 million in expenses. It will be posted for public review in the county clerk’s office, with a final vote expected at the Nov. 10 county board meeting.
One tweak that will likely be made in the 2021-22 document will peg pay raises of non-union employees to existing union contracts. County Board Chairman Ray Spencer thought it would make for fair, across-the-board increases.
Harmon said he would determine those figures and plug them into the budget proposal.
Board member Randy Shumard asked if Bellwether is investigating other ways for the county to further improve its bottom line.
“Do we have any other ways of gaining any kind of financial gain anywhere? Do you have any ideas where that could come from?” Shumard said.
Harmon said it is an ongoing process, specifically mentioning the possibility of renegotiating the county’s contract with the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
“We’ve been working with facilities looking for opportunities that we can work together to drive costs down as well as revenues up,” Harmon said.