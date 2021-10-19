In other action, redistricting will be required
MONTICELLO — A hold-harmless agreement approved by the Piatt County Board Oct. 13 does not authorize Monticello Christian Academy to build a playground between its school and the Piatt County Nursing Home, but it is an initial step that could lead to more discussion regarding a play area.
The hold-harmless agreement basically absolves the county of liability should any MCA students or staff get injured while they are on county-owned property near the school, located at 1115 N. State St. in Monticello.
County Board Chairman Ray Spencer asked for one change to the document drafted by State’s Attorney Sarah Perry: To edit verbiage that said MCA was allowed to use outdoor green space as a “playground” to being able to use the county’s “real property.”
Spencer wanted to make it clear the county was not yet approving the construction of a play area, something that MCA has been discussing with the county for about a year.
“We’re not talking about a facility being placed there. We’re just talking about the grounds” and its use, Spencer said. “I just don’t want this to be a self-fulfilling prophecy that, we talked about it (playground equipment) enough that it means we’re going to do something, because I don’t think this board has said that.”
With the change in wording, the county board approved the hold-harmless agreement unanimously.
MCA board member Evan Smith thanked the county for its help.
“I just want to thank the state’s attorney for getting us the hold-harmless agreement,” Smith said.
He hopes it eventually leads to the “idea of having a playground/multi-use facility.”
“We’re looking forward to working with Shannon (Carroll) on the building and grounds committee, and at the suggestion of Chairman Spencer working with (nursing home director) Scott (Porter) at looking at this area that we could have a shared space at no cost to the county.”
Legislative map
The county will be required to come up with a new legislative map for its three county board districts due to population shifts. Most of the growth has been in Monticello and Sangamon Township. Districts are required to have relatively equal populations.
County Administrative Consultant Dustin Harmon said a specific process will have to be followed, including several map options being considered and a hearing held to gain public input.
“It’s a minor change to the map, but it does require steps. It requires the maps to be presented to the board; we anticipate that to be coming up after Thanksgiving and before Christmas,” Harmon said.
“The board will then choose between four maps, where the lines could be changed and still meet the requirement. Once we have the choice, we will post that for six days, have a public hearing after that, and then the new districts will be set.”
New water heaters for jail
The county will likely need to spend about $60,000 for new water heaters at the public safety building after two of the three current ones have failed.
County board members authorized the replacement due to its emergency nature, although a rapid bid process will also be attempted.
One issue is the cost the county would incur if the third boiler fails, which would mean the temporary relocation of its 15 inmates.
“Once the last one goes, any inmates in there would all have to be transferred and moved to another location. It’s my understanding it would cost about $1,500 per inmate to be housed at another facility if that were to go down. So the water heaters need to be replaced,” Tony Grant, also of Bellwether, said.
Vehicles discussed
The transfer of a vehicle from the highway department to the maintenance department was approved. The maintenance department has needed a work truck since theirs went down earlier this year.
Since the highway department had budgeted $10,000 for trading in the vehicle, the county will add $10,000 to its budget so that the department’s vehicle replacement plan is not disrupted.
County board member Randy Shumard thought it felt like the county was paying for the vehicle twice.
“We paid ‘X’ amount of dollars for this truck to begin with, and now we’re going to pay another $10,000 for this truck,” Shumard said, noting all vehicles are county trucks despite which department uses them.
“Technically, we’re not buying it (again),” Bellwether consultant Bruce Delashmit said. “It’s more of a budget exercise.”
The board approved the transfer on a 5-1 vote, with Shumard voting “no.”
Also approved were seven separate resolutions as Piatt County Transportation pursues Rebuild Illinois grants. Five of those are for buses, with the other two being building projects that could include a $750,000 building to help house buses and dollars to help enclose a current bus bay.
PIATTRAN Director Jami Trybom said the projects will not be pursued unless grants are received.
Mental health staff shortage
Piatt County Mental Health Center Director Tony Kirkman said the facility has four staff openings. They are for a receptionist, therapist, certified recovery support specialist and a direct support professional. Anyone interested in the openings can submit a resume at The Center office at 1921 N. Market St., Monticello.
Kirkman said the center is also gearing up for the Illinois Youth Survey, which is conducted every other year and is used to help gauge substance-use trends and the mental health status of youth.
“It’s a very important survey for this community. It talks about different issues facing youth. It’s a self-reportable survey for 8th-, 10th- and 12th-graders on everything from substance abuse, to mental health, to family dynamics. I look forward to sharing that with the board when the results come in,” Kirkman said.
Kirkman added the agency is also getting ready for recertification with the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, a process done every three years.
In other action, the board:
—heard from County Treasurer Debbie Marshall that 99.35 percent of property taxes had been collected;
—approved Jennifer Campbell as the new county supervisor of assessments. She replaces Jennifer Bryant, who resigned to become supervisor of assessments in Logan County;
—heard from Trybom that plans are being made to celebrate the 40th anniversary of PIATTRAN in 2022;
—was told about 90 people took part in the recent Faith in Action bus trip to Mount Rushmore and the Black Hills area. The next bus trip will be to Nashville March 28-April 1; and
—approved three zoning issues: A special-use permit allowing Dan Moore (an agent for Max Moore) to exceed the 45-foot height limit to construct a grain storage facility at 919 E 1150 North Road, Bement; a variation allowing construction of a shed within the usual 20-foot side setback (the shed will be 5 feet from the property line) at 639 County Farm Road, Monticello; and a variation allowing a single-family dwelling to be constructed on less than 20 acres of agriculturally zoned land at 1368 E 2250 North Road, White Heath. The home will be on 4.6 acres.