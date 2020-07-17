An amendment of the Piatt County board meeting bylaws to allow for remote meetings to continue during the COVID-19 crisis was approved by the board on July 15. It states that, while the state is under a declared emergency for COVID-19, remote meetings may continue if needed.
Recent court rulings have made it unclear whether remote meetings were still allowed without being spelled out in local bylaws.
If meetings are held remotely:
– all board members shall be verified and be able to hear one another, and must be able to hear all discussion and testimony;
– members of the public attending open sessions must also be able to hear all discussion and testimony;
– at least one board member must be physically present at the regular meeting location, unless unfeasible due to the emergency;
– all votes shall be conducted by roll call; and
– except in the event of a bona fide emergency, 48 hours notice shall be given of a meeting to be held under the remote meeting rules.
County Board Chairman Spencer asked if the policy should be more generic to cover other emergencies as they arise. For expediency, State's Attorney Dana Rhoades said this one is aimed at the current pandemic, but that a more wide-ranging amendment could also be considered in the future.