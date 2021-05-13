MONTICELLO – The Piatt County board approved two appointments to the county mental health board of directors on Wednesday, but County Board Chairman Ray Spencer opted not to bring a third recommendation from the mental health board forward.
Approved were Nikki Mann and David McLearin, but absent from the nominations was longtime member Marlise Dahl, who had also been recommended for reappointment by the mental health board.
Spencer did not elaborate on why he opted against appointing Dahl at the meeting, and did not comment after the county board session was complete.
Dahl's husband, Jim Dahl, spoke at the May 12 county board session, calling it a mistake to not take advantage of the local special education teacher's expertise.
He felt that, at the least, the appointment should have come to the county board for a vote.
“I think it is disingenuous, because I think she is owed that vote,” Dahl said. “You've obviously decided to acquiesce to the decision to not put forward the candidacy, and I think that's a real problem. I think you have a responsibility, I would argue as someone who has served on boards, that you have a responsibility and privilege to vote on these individual candidates.”
He also thought there was a lack of transparency in the process, pointing out the non-appointment may not have been known if county board member Todd Henricks had not pointed it out after the appointments were voted on.
“It would have been kind of under the rug, if you will, and would not have been fully disclosed to the public, and I believe all boards should be fully transparent in the process,” Dahl said.
He encouraged the board to reconsider the non-action and consider the appointment of Marlise Dahl to the mental health board at its June meeting.
County board member Gail Jones said she was told the non-action was due to the fact Dahl — who has served on the board for nine of the last 10 years — was retiring from the Monticello school system at the end of the 2021-22 school year, partially through what would be a three-year term on the mental health board.
“I discussed this with the vice chair, and we felt that for right now this was the way to go,” Jones said at the meeting.
Mental Health Board member Ron Weishaar countered that, while Dahl's ties with the school system are helpful, it is not a requirement to serve as an at-large member of the mental health board.
The county board appoints a liaison to the mental health board, which is currently Jones. Before that it was former county board member Renee Fruendt, but Spencer filled in for several months last year when she was not available.
It was during his report to the board Wednesday that Henricks brought to light that there had been three appointments recommended, although only two made it to the agenda.
“Let me go back to the appointments. Was there a third appointment to the mental health board of directors?” Hendricks asked.
“It was a request, but I did not appoint the person,” Spencer said.
According to the county board bylaws, the chairman — with the advice and consent of the county board — has the power to appoint people to county committees.
Besides the appointments of Mann and McLearin to the mental health board of directors, the county board also approved Troy Cary and Weishaar to the Cisco Fire Protection District trustees and Joyce McKeon to the East Camp Creek Drainage District.