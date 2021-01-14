Members of the Piatt County board committees, appointed last month by Chairman Ray Spencer, including the following:
Animal Control/Weed Control – Gail Jones
Building & Grounds – Shannon Carroll, chair; Ray Spencer, Jerry Edwards
Champaign Consortium – Ray Spencer
Community Action (CAPCIL) – Todd Henricks, Randy Shumard
City Council – Shannon Carroll, Gail Jones
Economic Development – Gail Jones, chair; Todd Henricks, Ray Spencer
EMA – Ray Spencer, chair; Shannon Carroll, Gail Jones
Faith in Action – Randy Shumard
Finance and Budget – Ray Spencer, chair; and all board members
Public Health – Ray Spencer
Labor Union Negotiations – Shannon Carroll, chairman; Todd Henricks, Ray Spencer
Legislative – Shannon Carroll, Todd Henricks
Liquor/Elections – Shannon Carroll, chair; Jerry Edwards; Gail Jones
Mapping/GIS – Jerry Edwards, chair; Todd Henricks; Randy Shumard
Mental Health – Gail Jones
Nursing Home – Gail Jones, chair; Shannon Carroll, Jerry Edwards
Personnel – Ray Spencer, chair; and all board members
Public Building Commission – Ray Spencer
Purchasing and Claims – Ray Spencer, chair, Shannon Carroll, Gail Jones
Information Technology – Shannon Carroll, chair; Jerry Edwards; Randy Shumard
Road and Bridge – Jerry Edwards, chair; Shannon Carroll, Ray Spencer
Sangamon River Partnership – Jerry Edwards, chair; Randy Shumard, Todd Henricks
Self-Insurance – Ray Spencer, chair; all board members
Transportation – Todd Henricks, chair; Jerry Edwards, Randy Shumard
U of I Extension – Jerry Edwards, Ray Spencer
Zoning and Plats – All board members
Emergency Telephone System Board (911) – Ray Spencer
Workforce Investment Act (WIA) – Ray Spencer
County meetings
Piatt County Board: 9 a.m. the second Wednesday of each month in Room 104 of the County Courthouse.
Building and Grounds Committee: 9 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month in Room 104 of the County Courthouse.
Mapping Committee: 9 a.m. the first Thursday of each month except July (July 8) in Room 104 of the County Courthouse.
Mental Health Center Committee: 5 p.m. the second Monday of each month except June (June 7), September (Tuesday, Sept. 7) and December (Dec. 6) at the mental health center
Nursing Home Committee: 9 a.m. on Jan. 11, 14, 28; Feb. 8, 11,25; March 8, 11, 25; April 8, 12, 22; May 6, 10, 20; June 3, 7, 17; July 1, 5, 15, 29; Aug. 9, 12, 16; Sept. 7, 9, 23; Oct. 7, 11, 21; Nov. 4, 8, 18; Dec. 2, 6, 16, 30
Road and Bridge Committee: 8 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month in the county highway office in the Piatt County Office Building
Transportation Committee: 10 a.m. the first Thursday of each month except April (April 8) and July (July 8) in Room 104 of the County Courthouse