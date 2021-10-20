MONTICELLO — Potential fallout from an upcoming COVID-19 vaccine mandate for county employees — including possible staffing shortages and who would pay for the required weekly testing of unvaccinated employees — was discussed at the Piatt County board meeting Oct. 13.
One issue is that few details have surfaced regarding the mandate for county employees — including a deadline for compliance and who will be covered — but county administrative consultant Dustin Harmon of Bellwether anticipates the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will come out with more information soon.
He does foresee it becoming more difficult for rapid tests to be found once there is more demand.
“Our concern is the availability of rapid tests. These rapid tests are going to have a high demand. They are currently holding OK with the inventory that is there now, but as soon as this mandate goes into force, the supplies of those rapid tests are going to go down, so when an employee goes to get tested and are waiting on the results, are they allowed to still work even though they don’t have the results of that test?” Harmon said.
“We don’t have a lot of direction on how to deal with that.”
Although he did not have details, Harmon was confident a vaccine mandate “is coming,” and will be overseen by OSHA.
One of the issues locally is there is currently no medical provider in Piatt County providing non-symptomatic testing.
“There is no local testing,” Piatt County Mental Health Director Tony Kirkman said.
Board member Todd Henricks said he chose not to get vaccinated, and tests once per week to continue serving as a volunteer Cerro Gordo High School football coach. He said it has not been an issue, with results arriving in less than three hours.
And although tests are currently free, he has to go to Decatur to get tested, something he tries to do every Friday.
“I do it every week,” Henricks said.
Bruce DeLashmit, also of Bellwether, noted “there are tons of unknowns and untested law” and expects demand to boost the price of tests, no matter where they are provided.
Some area employers have indicated they have also lost staff who choose not to vaccinate or get tested.
County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang said public safety could be compromised if he loses personnel.
“We’re already operating at a minimum. If you lose even one or two deputies, you’re going to have little to no coverage,” said Vogelzang, adding he believes the county would need to pay for testing to keep his department staffed.
“We could not afford to lose any deputies.”
Tests are free at many outlets currently, with Henricks saying he gets them at no cost at Walgreens.
Other county department heads also weighed in on the issue. Nursing Home Administrator Scott Porter said Piatt County government’s largest employer has been “doing this (weekly testing) since February,” and that they “have more resources for testing” due to being a healthcare facility.
Tests are provided to the facility for free, but Porter said staffing is such a concern he would likely continue to provide it for employees even if there is eventually a cost associated with it.
Piatt County Transportation Director Jami Trybom asked if the mandate would extend to PIATTRAN, since it has a separate federal ID number as the county. Harmon said that is yet to be determined.
He was also unsure whether elected officials would be required to meet the vaccine/testing mandate.
No decisions were made at the Wednesday morning meeting on who would provide and pay for COVID-19 testing, but it was pointed out that COVID-relief funds could be used for that purpose if approved by the county board.