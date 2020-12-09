The Piatt County board will go back to 9 a.m. starts for all of its regular meetings in 2021 as a result of action taken at the Dec. 9 board session.
An initial proposal to include a pair of 7 p.m. meetings – which was done for the first time this year – was voted down 4-2, with Ray Spencer and Todd Henricks casting the only “yes” votes.
Randy Shumard then motioned to revert back to all morning meetings, which was approved by a 4-2 vote, with Henricks and Spencer dissenting.
Henricks, who was elected in December, said it was the first board he served on that holds meetings only in the morning, which he said potentially eliminates input from people who work during the day.
“I have never been on a board for the government that meets during the day while most people are working,” said Henricks, a longtime member of the Cerro Gordo school board.
“I understand that it's tradition, it's historic, it's what's been done. I wanted to voice that I don't get it, because very few other municipalities, whether it's a city or village have meetings during the day. They meet at night so people can be there,” he added.
Spencer countered that evening meetings come at a cost.
“One other consideration is that the staff that has to attend these meetings, office holders that attend these meetings, and also security for the courthouse, which is an added expense,” said Spencer.
Shumard asked that continue to broadcast meetings online, even after the COVID crisis ends, to give constituents another avenue in which to interact.
Fellow board member Shannon Carroll liked that idea.
“Once we're out of the pandemic, hopefully sooner than later, if we are having day meetings it does give the opportunity to the local community to participate on Zoom,” said Carroll. He pointed to earlier in Wednesday's meeting, when a zoning applicant was able to testify via video conferencing without leaving work.
The board did not commit to continue the online offering for all of 2021, but Spencer said it could be considered in the future.
“I just want to make sure we are firm legal ground; for our attorney to advise us. We can readdress that. A point well taken,” said Spencer.
This year was the first in which the board scheduled two regular meetings in the evening. The first one was online only in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while the other in October was lightly attended.
A survey of area counties shows a variety of county board meeting start times, including 9 a.m. in Douglas and Piatt Counties, 5 p.m. in DeWitt County, 5:30 p.m. in McLean County, 6 p.m. in Macon County, 6:30 p.m. in Champaign County and 7 p.m. in Ford and Moultrie Counties.