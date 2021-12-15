MONTICELLO — Compensation for Piatt County board members will change from a per meeting fee to an annual salary after next November’s general election.
The county board approved the move on Dec. 8. Approved compensation changes cannot go into effect during current terms of county board members.
Board members will be paid $900 annually for county board meetings, plus $720 for each committee assignment. That works out to the $75 per board meeting and $60 per committee session that is currently paid. Checks will still be issued monthly.
At issue was the structure of the pay, not the amount. In March of 2020 the Edgar County Watchdogs pointed out “per diem” means one fee per day, despite the number of meetings held, and that paying by the meeting did not meet state statues.
Dustin Harmon of Bellwether, the county’s administrative consultant, said those issues played into the decision to change the pay structure.
“The board member compensation was brought up a while back, and there were questions on process, the per diem definition,” Harmon said. “The ordinance brought before you today is to switch from a per diem to a more annual format of compensation.”
Board members will receive an extra $75 for each special county board meeting. They will also be docked $60 for each regular monthly committee meeting they do not attend.
According to committee assignments listed on the county website, compensation would range from about $8,000 to $11,000 annually for board members who are not the chairman. Since the chairman earns an extra $4,800, the pay for that individual would be about $15,000 annually.
Those figures will change, since committee assignments also change.
The board also changed the mileage reimbursement rate for county employees and board members from 30 cents per mile to the current IRS standard, which is currently 56 cents per mile. The county had followed the IRS rate prior to the 2019-20 budget year, but changed it amid a budget crunch.
Board districts
Board members unanimously approved the new county board districts as proposed, a process required due to population shifts shown in the 2020 census. The main changes are District 2 will shrink in land size to include mostly the City of Monticello only; and the Village of Cisco moves from the northern Piatt County District 1 to the southern-heavy District 3.
All six county board seats will be up for election next November. Lots will be drawn after the election to determine which three are two-year seats and which will be four-year ones.
County Clerk Jennifer Harper said new voter cards would eventually be mailed out, but not until other agencies finalize and send her their new maps.
“As of today, we are waiting on the state and federal redistricting. Once we receive the finalization of information needed for us to proceed with our processes, I will then send out voters cards out to all registered voters. I will also publish a notice in the newspaper,” Harper said after the meeting.
“I would like to give an estimated date but unfortunately there is not a time frame that anyone has been given.”
Zoning approved
A special use permit was approved for Matthew and Alice Pommier for land they own in Blue Ridge Township near the Piatt/Champaign County line.
Alice Pommier told the board they wish to move the landscape recycling and mulch sale portions of their Mahomet-based business to the rural properties located at the 2782 and 2792 N, 1500 East Road, Mahomet.
“We take trees down and grind stumps in the local community, mostly, and we’ve been taking our own produce there (to the rural property) to be ground, to mulch, chopped up for firewood and sold, and we actually have a small mill there to mill some of the finer lumber,” Pommier said, noting they have owned the Piatt County property since 2013.
“We just decided it would be easier for us to be able to have a place to come out and bring their brush and landscape waste, because we don’t pick it up anymore,” she added. “And we can sell right from that property and not have to transport it back to Mahomet. We just thought it would be more efficient to do that.”
No one opposed the zoning request, either through correspondence or at the zoning board of appeals meeting Dec. 2, where the permit was unanimously recommended for approval.
Nursing home update
Piatt County Nursing Home Director Scott Porter said staffing at the facility is “still critically low,” enough to keep new admissions down. He said there where 74 residents at the nursing home as of the day of the meeting.
He also reminded the county board that Maple Point Assisted Living’s gift wrap fundraiser is seet for Dec. 14, 16 and 18. Appointments can be made through a link on the Nursing Home Foundation Facebook site.
In other action, the board:
— Heard from Shannon Carroll that an IT committee meeting would be scheduled soon. Board member Todd Henricks asked the committee to consider a ravamped county website;
— was told Piatt County Transportation has finally received a 24-passenger bus that was ordered about 2.5 years ago;
— approved 16 county holidays for 2022. It includes a new federal holiday, Juneteenth on Sunday, June 19; and
— approved meeting dates for 2022, which will be at 9 a.m. the second Wednesday of each month.