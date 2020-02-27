The Piatt County board this morning (Thursday) voted 4-1 to pursue a purchase of the North State Street Professional Building from Kirby Medical Center.
The action reverses a 3-3 vote taken on Feb. 12 that defeated purchase of the 14,000-square-foot structure, which is located near the Piatt County Office Building.
A major concern last month for some board members were use restrictions being made by the seller that would not allow the county to rent to physicians or other medical services.
Since that time, the hospital has said it will allow current tenant and chiropractor Dr. Gay Adams to stay in the Professional Building, and that the county could also rent to Audibel, which has expressed interest in moving to that location.
Existing county services would also be allowed, including those currently offered by the public health department, mental health center and nursing home.
The clarification was enough for county board member Bob Murrell to change his vote to a “yes” on Thursday morning.
Randy Shumard voted “no,” saying he did not want there to be any use restrictions at all. Renee Fruendt had voted “no” on Feb. 12, but was not present at the special board meeting.
The motion allows the county to enter into negotiations with the hospital for a possible sale and for a contract to be reviewed by the state's attorney's office. Formal approval of the contract is also needed, and could come as early as the March 11 county board meeting.
