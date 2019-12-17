Bolstered by a $380,000 boost in replacement tax proceeds, the lack of large capital projects, careful spending by department heads and an increase in real estate tax proceeds, Piatt County government saw a rebound in its finances in 2019.
That according to the Dec. 1 financial report from Treasurer Debbie Marshall, delivered to the county board on Dec. 11. It shows the county general fund started the 2019-20 fiscal year with $2,861,351 in fund balances, compared to $2,328,141 the year prior.
It’s at least a partial rebound from 2017-18, which saw that same fund balance drop by about $1 million.
That financial situation resulted in budget cuts for the current year, including the layoff of at least eight county positions.
But the year that just ended saw more than a $500,000 swing to the positive in the county general fund. A majority of that came from a rise in Corporate Personal Property Replacement Tax dollars, which increased about $380,000 to a total of $2,024,337 for the fiscal year that ended Nov. 30.
The county also took in more property taxes, increasing the bottom line.
This year is the first increase in the start-of-year general fund balance since 2011, when it stood at $5,257,985 after taking in $750,000 in bond proceeds for the planned purchase of the former Kirby Hospital building.
The news is not all rosy, as the general corporate fund line item is still $658,764 in the red – although that is still better than the Dec. 1, 2018 deficit figure of minus-$845,837. Also, much of the current $2.86 million in fund balances are dedicated dollars, including $1.8 million for county roads and bridges.
“Our financial situation is improving slightly, but this good news may be transitory. While the county’s fund balances look better compared with last year’s balances at this time, the accounts tend to fluctuate throughout the year, and we still have a deficit budget,” noted County Board Chairman Ray Spencer. “Obviously, we must continue to look for opportunities to increase revenue and eliminate unnecessary spending. Piatt County government needs to live within its means.”
Most of the budgeted line items in the corporate general fund saw increased balances from 2018 to 2019 as well.
A repair heavy 2017-18 also caused a dip in county balances, highlighted by an elevator rehab and roof replacement at the courthouse that totaled around $300,000.
County General Fund start of year (Dec. 1) balances for the past 10 years:
2019 – $2,861,351
2018 – $2,328,140
2017 – $3,322,309
2016 – $3,757,527
2015 – $4,358,939
2014 – $4,756,001
2013 – $4,777,235
2012 – $4,782,944
2011 – $5,257,985
2010 – $3,818,741