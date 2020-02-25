The Piatt County board will continue discussion on the possible purchase of an office building in Monticello after it was voted down by a 3-3 vote on Feb. 12.
A special county board meeting has been called for 10 a.m. Thursday, and includes the following agenda items:
–Informational Session for purchase of North State Street Professional Building/Real Estate located at 1109 N. State Street, Monticello; and
–Contract Negotiations with Kirby Medical Center.
Kirby offered to sell the 14,000-square-foot building to the county for $20,000. But some – including Piatt County Assistant State's Attorney Elizabeth Dobson – expressed concern whether the county should spend the dollars after laying off employees and approving a deficit budget for 2020-21.
Some county board members were also wary of an provision in the contract that would not allow the county to rent to healthcare-related tenants, although hospital CEO Steve Tenhouse said current renter and chiropractor Dr. Gay Adams could stay put.
The Professional Building is located next to the former hospital, which was sold to the county in 2011 and now serves as the Piatt County Office Building. The PCOB is also connected to the Piatt County Nursing Home.
Tenhouse said the hospital plans to sell the property because visiting physicians will be moving from the Professional Building to one being constructed closer to the medical center in Monticello. That move is scheduled for this spring.