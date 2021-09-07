County board to consider on Wednesday
MONTICELLO — The Piatt County board finance committee last week recommended $1.44 million in county projects, made possible through federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The list, approved after about an hour of discussion, featured a few changes from the initial recommendations made by county consultant Bruce DeLashmit of Bellwether.
Added in was $250,000 for preliminary work on HVAC and/or air handling work proposed at the Piatt County Nursing Home. The overall project has a preliminary price tag estimate of $750,000 to $1 million.
“I would like to sincerely thank the board for funding the nursing home’s project,” Nursing Home Administrator Scott Porter said. “I can’t express how touched that I am that you’ve taken it up. It is truly an act of mercy for the residents there. It will have a profound effect on their quality of life for years, so I thank you sincerely on their behalf.”
He had pleaded earlier in the meeting for the upgrade, saying that better air quality might have saved some of the eight lives lost during a COVID-19 outbreak last December.
“It won’t be the silver bullet. However, I am convinced from our experience it would have saved lives,” Porter said. “We would have been able to isolate it properly” through zoned air handling and more outside air allowed into the building, things that the current HVAC system does not allow.
Porter added the outbreak was eventually brought under control by “taking ionizer guns, and every hour on the hour we would go down the hall and spray it in the air to knock it down. That was what finally stopped it.”
Only one of the original eight ARPA-funded items recommended was nixed: $60,000 for storage building and parking lot work at the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department’s Monticello office.
County board and finance committee Chairman Ray Spencer asked if the expense was allowed if the county did not own the building.
DeLashmit said it could be accommodated through an intergovernmental agreement, but Spencer cited the health department’s fund balance in opposing the expense, even though it would not include local tax dollars.
“I’m still talking about the agency that’s still sitting on a million dollars in cash. If they want to upgrade their building for $60,000, they have the money to do it. That’s what I’m saying,” Spencer said.
Reached later for comment, Health Department Administrator David Remmert said that, while the agency has the cash on hand, “we pay all of our bills from it on a month-to-month basis. We are very heavily oriented around soft money sources, be they grants and Medicaid. As you know, the state financial crisis has not improved, and so that cash on hand is meant to pay our bills while we wait, often for extended periods of time, for reimbursements to come.”
Remmert added the department built up a fund balance in response to a 2011 state revenue crisis that led to staff cuts and the elimination of some health services.
The health official added his agency has operated at a deficit each of the last three years, including one of $54,000 in 2020, and that the tax levy for the department has dipped from 5.18 cents to 4.09 cents per $100,000 assessed valuation since 2013.
On ARPA projects overall, DeLashmit said he recommended a range of projects that were both internal and external in nature.
“My bias is for some kind of balance between inward-looking and outward-looking projects,” DeLashmit said.
He noted that, while some counties have focused mostly on building projects, he preferred a mix because “there are so many community needs out there,” particularly counseling and psychological needs that have emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Lets expand the counseling needs for people. Those are the outward things that speak well of the county.”
Included in the recommended list are Piatt County Mental Health Center projects that include $45,000 for an additional therapist; $34,000 for additional psychiatrist hours; $24,000 to upgrade the center’s internet infrastructure to accommodate more online counseling; and $60,000 for vans to get people to the center in Monticello.
One of the items on the list does not fund a project, but is instead an accounting move to free up about $410,000 for the county, funds that would then not need to meet ARPA guidelines.
The federal law allows for salary and payroll recovery of some COVID-safety sensitive positions such as jail workers. The county plans to use that amount of federal funds to pay for payroll already in its budget, then put a like amount in a special account for other purposes.
Although those funds are not yet dedicated, DeLashmit said they could go towards some smaller project requests that were not included in the ARPA work, or were ineligible.
But he admitted they could also be a bridge towards balancing next year’s county budget.
“Last year, we covered that through moving monies from one department to the other. This year we need to push down, but equally so we can still build a bridge using some of this reallocated money,” DeLashmit told the committee.
“We’re going to have to build a bridge this year, I believe. Then next year, we hope to get expenses in line with revenue.
The ARPA project list now goes to the county board Sept. 8 for consideration.
Projects recommended for approval were:
—Courthouse and Piatt County Office Building HVAC upgrades, not to exceed $600,000
—Sheriff’s correction officers salary recovery, not to exceed $410,000
—Sheriff video arraignment equipment, not to exceed $20,000
—Piatt County Mental Health additional therapist, not to exceed $45,000
— Piatt County Mental Health additional psychiatrist hours, not to exceed $34,000
— Piatt County Mental Health broadband updates, not to exceed $24,000
— Piatt County Mental Health vans, not to exceed $60,000
—Piatt County Nursing Home HVAC/air handling upgrades (preliminary work), not to exceed $250,000
About $144,000 of the this year’s county ARPA funds of $1.587 million is being left in reserve for potential cost overruns. A similar amount is expected to hit county coffers next summer, with the remainder of the nursing home project expected to come out of that distribution.