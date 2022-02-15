MONTICELLO — Citing concern over liability and precedent, the Piatt County board building and grounds committee on Feb. 8 turned back a request by Monticello Christian Academy to build a playground on county property near the school.
Committee member Ray Spencer said he felt MCA’s use of county-owned green space was “going okay,” but was against putting equipment on a different area located just outside the main entrance to the Piatt County Nursing Home.
“I’m opposed, I’ll remain opposed,” Spencer said.
“They knew there was no place for a playground, they knew they didn’t own the green space, but they bought it (the building) anyway,” he added. “Now we’re expected to bail them out, and I’m not willing to do that.”
MCA purchased the property — formerly known as the North State Street Professional Building — from Kirby Medical Center, renovated it, and moved its school there this past fall.
Regarding the playground, Spencer was concerned about liability should someone get hurt.
State’s Attorney Sarah Perry added it could be a bad precedent to allow a non-county entity to develop a county asset.
“The precedent is a concern,” Perry said. “No matter what you think, you are setting a precedent if you allow this use, and it could come up in the future.”
County Administrative Consultant Dustin Harmon added that, short of leasing land to MCA, a playground on the county-owned land would have to be public.
“Public property is exactly that, public property. As public property, a private playground is not possible, in my opinion,” Harmon said.
Other county board members present at the committee meeting indicated they were also opposed to the playground, which MCA feels would help not only the school but the nursing home by providing in intergenerational meeting point.
Randy Shumard said he was open to tabling the issue for further research.
The committee voted 2-0 (Spencer and Shannon Carroll) against pursuing the playground project. Jerry Edwards, the other committee member, was not in attendance.
The private school is in a structure located close to the nursing home and Piatt County Office Building, but with little green space to call its own.
MCA Principal Amber Warmbier said after the meeting she had not given up on the playground, either on the nursing home land or elsewhere.
“It is disappointing,” she said of the committee vote. “The draw for me has become the intergenerational aspect with the nursing home. There are so many benefits to it for us and for the nursing home that it’s not quite worth giving up on yet.”
“We’ll take some time to kind of see what our options are, talk to our legal counsel and see what we can consider,” Warmbier added.