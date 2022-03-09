MONTICELLO — The Piatt County board finance committee recommended $15,000 in expenditures made possible through the American Rescue Plan Act at a meeting March 2, but will take more time to determine how to use the rest of the $1.25 million and ARPA funds that are still available.
The county has already received $1.59 million from ARPA, with a similar amount to be added this summer.
Projects funded in the first round last fall included courthouse and Piatt County Office Building HVAC upgrades ($600,000), preliminary work for HVAC work at the nursing home ($250,000), and four projects at the mental health center totaling $163,000 to help fund a school therapist, psychiatric care, transportation needs and for improved remote access infrastructure.
Another $500,000 will be set aside from this year’s distribution for the nursing home HVAC project, which Director Scott Porter said will focus on ventilation improvements.
Some of the first round projects are already completed or at least underway, including research on the nursing home project and preliminary work on the courthouse HVAC. The Sheriff’s department was also able to replace its aging body armor and Tasers through $148,641 in ARPA funds, in addition to a new truck for $39,000 and a boiler replacement for $60,000.
Mental Health Center Director Tony Kirkman said recently-completed internet upgrades at his building will help the agency to more efficiently offer remote counseling that became a necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I wanted to say thank you to the county board for the use of ARPA funds,” Kirkman said. “We just finished our telehealth services project and will be turning in our claim for that.”
At the same time, he calculated the agency lost about $290,132 in revenue during the pandemic with less clients being served due to COVID safety measures, and is requesting that amount be replaced with ARPA-related dollars to make the agency whole.
“We accrued a lot of expenses because we didn’t stop services, even though the state cut off our funding,” he added.
A similar request was made by Piatt County Transportation Director Jami Trybom, who is requesting $110,017 to replace lost revenue when ridership was extremely limited in 2020 and into 2021.
Trybom said Piattran typically spends fund balances down each month. It made it difficult to meet expenses at times during the pandemic, requiring the agency to borrow from the county when state reimbursements lagged. The borrowing was paid back to the county when Piattran received money from the state.
“We just weren’t bringing in the revenue to cover expenses because ridership was mandated to be limited. So my expense was the same. My revenue was cut significantly,” Trybom said.
County Administrative Consultant Dustin Harmon of Bellwether said ARPA funds may be used to reimburse county agencies for lost revenue, but need to follow a certain procedure.
“If we are refunding the transportation, mental health, we’d have to identify it as a grant, and grant them the money, and then that’s how we would extend it. If that is your wish, we can draft an ordinance,” Harmon said.
He said the grant could be to address lost revenue, but could also include stipulations on what it could be spent on if that is the board’s desire.
Phase 2 requests made for ARPA funds thus far include:
—A new server to house real estate tax information, $7,623
—Circuit Clerk technology upgrade, $50,000
—EMS radios, $200,000
—Election equipment, $200,000
—Sheriff’s department cyber security upgrades, $7,200
At last week’s meeting, the new tax server and sheriff’s department cyber security upgrades were recommended for approval. The full county board has the final say on April 9.
The Dev Net tax server would replace the aging one currently in use.
“The server houses the tax cycle system used by the assessor’s office, the county clerk’s officer and the treasurer’s office,” Piatt County Clerk Jennifer Harper said, noting the server was purchased in 2008, with two upgrades since that time.
“It would be disastrous if it crashed because it’s got every record on there,” added County Treasurer Debbie Marshall. “We are trying to get ahead of it because it is at the end of its life.”
Harmon said all current requests could be accommodated with funds on hand or to be received, but added there is no rush, since the county has until December of 2024 to obligate the entire $3.18 million and until December of 2026 to spend it.
“So, the county still has time to decide the best usage of the funds, though we feel they are better put to use spent than being in the bank,” Harmon said.
The county board will likely vote in April to take the standard allowance — a new option — which would allow the entire ARPA amount to be counted as lost revenue and placed in the general fund.
That method will allow for more flexibility of use, as long as the spending is tracked, Harmon said.
Also discussed was the possibility of a $200,000 elections equipment upgrade for the county clerk’s office.
Harper said the current equipment works well and can still be serviced, but that it is one of the older systems in the state.
“It still works, it’s still good, it still gets serviced before every election and gets cleaned and is still kicking, but it may come a point in time our equipment may not be supported,” Harper said.
“We would prefer to stay ahead of the game.”
Sheriff Mark Vogelzang said ARPA funds could also help fix a long-standing problem for law enforcement in the county: A lack of radio reception in several areas.
He gave a recent example of deputies on a scene in Hammond that could not get radios to connect with dispatchers in Monticello.
“I think it’s critical we all as emergency services solve the problem. It could be that major disaster that comes through, but it could be that simple traffic crash that happens in Hammond tomorrow, trying to get the ambulance there,” Vogelzang said.
Since all emergency agencies, including fire and ambulance departments, would need new equipment in a major upgrade, Vogelzang said ARPA funds may be able to help those agencies pay for new radios.
There is no quote yet on what it would cost to fix the coverage issue, but the sheriff said he is researching it.
“It’s a big project, but I just wanted to get it on your radar,” Vogelzang said. “It would be an eight, nine month project, but it is so important.”
Committee member Shannon Carroll felt a more comprehensive list — possibly including county lost revenue as well — needs to be compiled before more ARPA spending decisions are made.
“I guess I’d like to see all the lost revenue numbers come in together, and our projects list and see where we land. We may have projects that run higher and at the end of the day the lost revenue” may have to prorated to less than 100 percent of lost revenue requests, Carroll said.
Finance Committee and County Board Chairman Ray Spencer said he had received requests from the Village of Mansfield for possible help funding a sewer and/or water softener project.
Committee members felt fund should go towards agencies that serve the entire county, so will not be considering requests from municipal agencies at this time.