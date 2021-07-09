Monticello, IL (61856)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.