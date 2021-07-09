MONTICELLO — A major, two-phase road improvement project started this week on County Farm Road and Fisler Road.
The first phase will include a rehab of the roadways and last about three weeks.
Residents are encouraged to avoid County Farm Rd. from Bridge Street to the end of City Limits and Fisler Road from Bridge Street to Old Route. 47 during the project.
The second phase — oil and chip sealing — is tentatively set to begin the week of July 19. Residents along the streets for oil and chip seal coat are asked to not park on the street during construction operations. All vehicles that will interrupt paving activities will be towed.
The following areas are included as part of this 2021 project:
—North Railroad from Bridge street to Burke Park;
—West Union from Burke Park to Marion Street;
—Elm Blvd from High St to Morfey Court;
—All of Morfey Court;
—Union Drive from Lone Beech to Wilson Street;
—All of Cedar Court;
—Cedar Lane from Union Dr to Poplar Lane;
—All of Hickory Lane;
—All of Maple Lane;
—Poplar lane from Lone Beech to North Street;
—A small portion of Lone Beech from Hickory to Polar Lane
—Chase St from North St to Center Street;
—Colfax from North St to High;
—Colfax from Meyers Street to just north of Vine
—Chestnut from Monticello Road to Greely; and
—Meyers Street from Piatt Street to Colfax.