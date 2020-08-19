The Piatt County board entered into an administrative contract with Bellwether at its Aug. 12 meeting, one that is much more limited in scope and cost than the agreement that was voted down last month.
Instead of providing full administrative consultation services for $5,000 per month, this contract is a $2,000 one-time cost to help the county recoup federal dollars for COVID-19-related expenses.
“In my opinion it would be a good deal for us, because I’m pretty sure we can recoup that money in the near future,” said board member Randy Shumard.
Last month, the board discussed the best way to take advantage of $218,000 in government Cares Act and Cures Act dollars set aside for Piatt County. Bellwether will work directly with county departments to identify reimbursable expenses, ensure that staff have the necessary documents to submit claims, and track completion of the process.
It will include a retroactive look at COVID-related expenses in an effort to document and claim available federal dollars.
“We don’t have a point person to spearhead and organize it (reimbursement). We have a small staff, and if Bellwether can do that, I think that would be good for us,” said County Board Chairman Ray Spencer.
Board member Bob Murrell was the only “no” vote, saying he wanted to see budget information first from Bellwether, which also has a $12,000 contract with the county to help with its budgeting process for 2020-21.
“I’m still of the opinion they haven’t met what they told us they’d do for the original $12,000, and they want $2,000 more,” said Murrell,
He also felt the county may have someone in-house to spearhead the effort in Emergency Management Agency Director Mike Holmes.
Holmes has put out a plea to 65 county entities to contact him about their COVID-19 expenses so that 75 percent federal reimbursement could be obtained on eligible expenses. He said after that is done, the remaining 25 percent could come out of Cares and Cures Act dollars in order to maximize federal receipts for the county.
“Really the best thing to do is to make a COVID-19 expense and revenue somewhere in the budget, and that way everything that’s purchased can be put in there,” said Holmes.
Shumard pointed out that Holmes is a one-man EMA office, and may not have time to take on Cares and Cures reimbursement oversight.
County Sheriff David Hunt asked for clarification on how the budgeting process will work, since this is the first year the county has used Bellwether. His main question was whether he was to bring a proposed budget to upcoming meetings, or if Bellwether would do it.
Spencer said he would talk to the county consultant and pass on further information before budget talks begin, probably in late August.
Nursing home visits
Nursing Home Director Scott Porter said that visits inside the nursing home, with social distancing observed, could resume soon. Such interaction between facility residents and their families has not been allowed since early March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Those visits will, again, be six foot distances, and outside of end-of-life care those visits need to be in public areas. But it’s still a step forward, just to relieve some of the incredible anxiety and separation issues that families are having with their loved ones, not being able to see them face to face.
“We’re excited about that. We’re very early in the planning, but again it’s another step forward,” said Porter.
EMA update
In his report to the board, Holmes said his department has delivered 65,000 items to county departments and agencies during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the top of the list has been masks, followed by hand sanitizer, gloves and gowns.
He also urged county entities to contact him in order to get reimbursed for eligible COVID-19 expenses.
Holmes added that the Hyper-Reach system installed this summer has already sent out 37 alerts, mostly for weather warnings.
He also said a booster installed at the Piatt County Office Building now allows for cell phones to operate in the basement of that building, where an EMA office is located.
Allerton Road
The board approved a resolution accepting truck route provisions for Allerton Road, which will net the road improvement project $203,000 in federal TARP (truck access route program) funds.
County Transportation Engineer Eric Seibring said the resurfacing between the Monticello city limits and Allerton Park should wrap up this fall.
“The timeframe depends on how things are curing out and things like that, but we are progressing forward. If there are no big hiccoughs, it should be done in plenty of time for harvest,” said Seibring.
Mental health soft opening
Piatt County Mental Health Center Director Tony Kirkman said a “soft reopening” of its day program have allowed the facility to serve 20 people with disabilities since Aug. 1. That could be expanded by the state to allow up to 50 in September.
“I doubt that we’ll see 50 individuals in the program. We’ll probably see somewhere around 37 to 38 at most,” said Kirkman, who said that would be 25 less than was served prior to the spring shutdowns.
He said the reduced number is being predicted because some clients may not be ready to come back to the day program yet.
Kirkman also told the board that an outdoor recreation pavilion is being constructed. When complete, the 30- by 24-foot shelter will include swings, seating and a partial basketball court.
He also announced that, in honor of The Center’s 50th anniversary, free ice cream would be given away to the public on Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at JTA Foods & Grill in Bement, and from 4 to 6 p.m. at FroYo Factory in Monticello.
In other action, the board:
–agreed with zoning board of appeals recommendations on two requests. The county board approved special use permit allowing Renee Noice to operate a hair salon out of her home near Monticello; and approved a variation for James Yeager to put a 40- by 48-foot shed 15 feet from the back lot line at 10 Wood Drive in Monticello, which is 15 feet closer than zoning code.
Board members refused a variation for Justin Blackburn, who asked to place a shed within two feet of their lot line near Cisco. Two neighbors spoke out against the proposed variation;
–heard from Piatt County Transportation Director Jami Trybom that the agency gave 100 more rides out last week than the week before. Most of that was due to the partial reopening of some day services at the Piatt County Mental Health Center;
–approved a 3 percent salary increase for Trybom, which will be paid out of PIATRAN’s federal reimbursement; and
–approved the appointments of: Dr. Ann Marty to the Piatt Count Nursing Home Foundation Board; Brian McIntosh, Union Drainage District No. 7; William Schable, Unity #2 Drainage District; Ralph King, the Trenkle Slough Blue Ridge Special Consolidated Drainage District; George Riley, Union Drainage District No. 1; Mark Morgan, Willow Branch Drainage District No. 10; James A. Reed, Wildcat Creek Drainage District; James Rhoades, East Camp Creek Drainage District; and David Huisinga, Goose Creek Drainage District 2A