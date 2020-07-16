The Piatt County board on July 15 voted against hiring a firm to provide administrative services for the county.
Some board members felt it was too early to also hire Normal-based Bellwether – which is helping the county with its budgeting process this year – to provide services that could include human resources, procurement, research and obtaining fund reimbursements.
The contract would cost the county $5,000 monthly, or $60,000 annually. The county approved a $12,000 contract earlier this year with Bellwether to provide those budgeting services.
“We already knew we didn’t have the $12,000, we’re trying to find it,” said board member Bob Murrell. He added the board had yet to see any budget information from the company in which to evaluate its services thus far.
“My vote will be ‘no’ until such time as we see if we are happy with just the budget work,” he said.
Fellow board member Dale Lattz concurred.
“I agree with Bob,” he said. “I’ve not seen anything. I’ve heard you have been talking to department heads but have not seen results of that yet. We (also) don’t have this item budgeted for this year’s budget.”
County Board Chairman Ray Spencer promoted the added contract, feeling that it was not only needed from an administrative standpoint, but that it may help pay for itself through cost savings and procurement efforts for the county.
Bruce DeLashmit of Bellwether felt the firm could bring some “calmness” to county government, which has struggled with finances and experienced its share of strife over the past year.
“There is an issue of collaboration and calmness we would want to bring, trying to level-set the organization on the what the public desires, something more transparent between departments and develop of esprit de corps. I think those are the more immediate things we can bring of trying to take the wrinkles out of the blanket.”
Shannon Carroll said he was “torn on this one,” commenting that “I see it as a value, whether now or in the future.”
The county board eventually voted 3-3 on the administrative services contract, defeating the measure. Spencer, Carroll and Randy Shumard voted in favor, while Murrell, Lattz and Renee Fruendt voted against the motion.
DeLashmit added that his firm has been busy meeting with department heads, and should have working draft of the 2020-21 budget ready for the county in August.
