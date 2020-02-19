The Piatt County board on Feb. 12 voted against purchasing the North State Street Professional Building from Kirby Medical Center, but ownership it is still a possibility after a businessman proposed purchasing it for them.
Kirby had offered the 14,000-square-foot building to the county for $20,000, but there was concern whether the county should spend the dollars after laying off employees and approving a deficit budget for 2020-21.
That was one of reasons board member Bob Murrell was against the real estate buy.
“The county does not have $20,000 to throw down, plus closing costs,” he said. “Number two, the ancillary services (exemption) would prohibit the county from using it for extra space for mental health, senior services.”
Kirby Chief Executive Officer Steve Tenhouse said the hospital-requested contract verbiage that the building not be used for medical services after the sale was negotiable, adding that current tenant Dr. Gay Adams, a chiropractor, would be allowed to stay.
“The hospital has made a multimillion dollar investment in healthcare and facilities and that’s the reason the exclusion exists,” said Tenhouse, adding that two visiting physicians currently in the Professional Building will soon move to new space being constructed near the hospital.
Board member Randy Shumard was against the purchase.
“I’m not sure if our maintenance team is going to have time to be doing maintenance on this building. That means more employees. Just because you buy a car don’t mean you can afford the insurance on it,” said Shumard.
After discussion, the board voted 3 to 3 on the proposal, which defeated it. Ray Spencer, Dale Lattz and Shannon Carroll voted in favor, while Murrell, Shumard and Renne Fruendt voted against it.
The possibility of eventual county ownership may not be closed, however. Jeff Hanley, the owner of Audibel Hearing Aid Center in Monticello, said he would like to lease space there, and if the county doesn’t buy it, he may be willing to help.
“I’m also interested in helping the county purchase that building if that’s the case, in exchange for a lease of a certain term. If that is possible, or you would consider that, let me know,” said Hanley.
An option proposed by audience member Michael Westjohn would see a private owner buy the structure and sell it to the county when it was on more sound financial footing.
Craft grower approved
Board members voted 4-1 to approve a special use permit for Joshua Cothren and Ronald Faulk to construct an indoor cannabis “craft” grower facility about four miles northwest of Monticello.
The 10,000-square-foot building would include about 5,000 square feet for growing. Cothren said the business would have to comply with security guidelines that include a camera system that could be accessed by the Illinois State Police.
Cothren added they are not considering dispensary sales at this time.
He said the project still needs to be approved by the state, which will hand out 40 licenses on a competitive basis in July. After that, the next round of awards will not likely be announced until 2022.
Westjohn spoke out against the permit application.
“This marijuana issue is dangerous,” said Westjohn, who has also spoken out on the issue at Monticello city council sessions. “This is just a disaster in the making, and it’s only because of money.
“It is a gateway drug for some, just like alcohol, just like gambling, and there’s just no way to reverse this once it gets started. I’m just for shutting the whole doggone thing down. I wish our state legislature had not even approved it,” said Westjohn.
The county board also issued a special use permit to allow for taller than allowed grain bins for Plunk Brothers near Mansfield; and a variation for Angie Norman to construct a home on less than a 20-acre lot near Monticello.
Other action
The board also:
–approved $1.5 million from county motor fuel tax proceeds to fund a 2.26-mile resurfacing of Allerton Road from the City of Monticello limits to the Allerton Music Barn. County Highway Engineer Eric Seibring said an influx of additional MFT dollars are allowing the county to do the work five to seven years earlier than expected. The project is slated for this summer;
–heard from Piatt County Mental Health Center Director Tony Kirkman that a donor who wishes to remain anonymous gave $65,000 to help purchase a van for the center and to fund other projects;
–was told by Nursing Home Director Scott Porter that work on a sensory room for the dementia unit should start this spring;
–approved a $12,000 contract with Bloomington-based Bellwether LLC to help the county with its budgeting process for 2020-21;
–was asked by Mike Nolan for the county to consider an overhaul of its nuisance ordinance. He suggested an ad hoc committee of township officials be appointed to lead the effort;
–was told by Murrel that he was resigning from the county emergency management agency committee;
–approved the following appointments: Diane Williams and Ron Weishaar, Nursing Home Foundation Board; William Kidd, Farmland Assessment Review Committee; Brooks Marsh, Mahomet Valley Water Authority Board; and Don Adomitis, Crystal Alexander, David Lansford, John Carter, Doug Winder and Mike Holmes to the Emergency Telephone System Board.