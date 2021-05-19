MONTICELLO — After helping deliver a balanced budget to the county for the current fiscal year, Bellwether has been rehired to help with the county’s 2021-22 budget.
The county board on May 12 approved the $12,000 contract with the consulting firm, the same amount as last year.
“I would recommend we continue that. I think its money well spent. It saved more than the $12,000, I’m sure. I think it pays for itself,” County Board Chairman Ray Spencer said.
Bellwether was hired after a contentious budget process that led to a document that was about $386,000 in the red for 2019-20.
The board also seemed open to expanding Bellwether’s role to include administrative services. When that option was floated last year, the cost was about $60,000.
“They want to come talk to us about the administrative services contract at a future meeting,” Spencer said.
Fellow board member Todd Henricks expressed the desire to learn more about that option.
Setback variation approved
The board followed a zoning board recommendation to approve a side yard setback variance at a home in White Heath.
Matthew and Janette Porter applied for a variation to reduce a side yard setback from 10 to three feet at 100 E. Meade St., which is zoned residential.
“Basically, we want to put on an addition to extend our house by 12 feet to the east. (It will be) two stories, the bottom story will be a garage stall; the upper story will be a bedroom and small office,” Matthew Porter said.
Spencer pointed out there was no opposition to the request at the ZBA meeting. The board approved the variance 5-0, with one abstention.
Liquor license approved
County board members also approved a liquor license for Blue Dragonfly Catering, which now runs the Greenhouse Cafe at Allerton Park and Retreat Center.
“As part of a revenue stream as well as adding to the experience to the Allerton visitors, I am looking to add beer and wine to the cafe,” said Blue Dragonfly Catering owner Leah Bodine.
She said cafe hours are usually 10 a.m. to no later than 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.
Bodine added she will also become the in-house caterer at the Allerton Mansion in the fall, and that the liquor license allow her to serve alcohol at those events as well.
The county liquor committee had recommended approval of the liquor license, and the county board concurred.
In other action, the board:
—Was informed the county’s emergency operations procedure paperwork from the Emergency Management Agency had been approved by the state;
—heard from Piatt County Transportation Director Jami Trybom that ridership figures continue to increase slowly;
—was told the nursing home census is up to 75, from a low of 63 earlier in the year;
—was introduced to the new Services for Seniors director, Leslie Cooper; and
—approved a $101,000 tax levy to support the Piatt County Extension Service. It is the same amount that has been levied for the past decade.