A mass notification system installed by Piatt County last year to push out important information when needed cannot currently be accessed by county officials.
That fact came up at a Feb. 2 county board Emergency Management Agency committee session, when County Board Chairman Ray Spencer asked if a notification could be sent out concerning water in White Heath being shut off for system maintenance.
“I’d tell them no, because no one here has access to it,” said County Sheriff David Hunt, who has been serving as interim EMA director since December. “No one in the county has access to it.”
“No one in the county has access to the mass notification system?” asked Spencer.
“More plainly put, Mike Holmes is the only one who has access to it,” answered Hunt, who suggested White Heath Water Works use social media to get the word out. The utility did so on a Facebook community page.
Holmes, who on Feb. 1 filed a complaint in federal court against the county, was the county EMA director from 2018 until Jan. 26, when he was either terminated or resigned, depending on who is asked. He was on sick leave, then under the Family Medical and Leave Act since Sept. 30 of last year. The FMLA expired on Jan. 25.
Holmes’ complaint alleges the county violated federal law by lowering his pay from $37,740 to $16,000 while he was on leave. The county reduced the agency to part-time in its 2020-21 budget process.
The county board in May of last year added $36,188 to the EMA budget for pandemic-related items, including cell phone boosters, WiFi hotspots, printer and supplies for the emergency operations center, and the mass notification system. The action came in response to a complaint filed by the state’s attorney’s office saying the extra dollars were needed for the department to respond to the COVID-19 crisis.
At the time, Holmes said the mass notification system will allow the EMA to “push info out to everyone who signs up for it,” including “COVID-related information.”
The Hyper-Reach system was up and running by early summer. It’s sign-up page encouraged county residents to “be prepared when disaster strikes. Weather and community alerts on your cell phone or email.”
Hunt was unsure if it had been used since going live.
The committee did not discuss how it could get access to the Hyper-Reach system at the meeting.
Progress on
certifications
Hunt said American Environmental Corporation of Springfield had been hired to draft the county’s required hazard mitigation plan. He said a grant will pay for most of the $41,000 cost, with the county’s 25 percent match coming from donated labor.
“There’s no cash out of the county’s pocket. All of our contribution towards the 25 percent is done by in-kind services. The EMA person being there, the sheriff being there, the health department being there; all those hours that are collectively working on the grant get counted against the cost. Nothing out of pocket for the county,” Hunt told the committee.
He also said the personal protection equipment ordered by Holmes was holding out, that the county’s “burn rate is not excessive” in using the supplies, and does not need to order more at this point.