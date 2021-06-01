MONTICELLO — The Piatt County board will vote on June 9 on an administrative services contract with Bellwether.
The cost would be $60,000 annually, adding $48,000 to the current contract with the firm that already provides budget services to the county. An extended contract would also include American Rescue Plan Act work, something that would have cost another $20,000 if billed separately.
The new contract proposal was recommended for approval 4-0 by the county board finance committee on May 26, and will be considered by the county board on June 9. The finance committee consists of all county board members, of which four of six were present at the committee session.
“I am in favor of this. It would make my life easier, but it’s the board’s decision,” said County Board Chairman Ray Spencer.
Fellow committee member Shannon Carroll pointed out that the net cost may be even less than $48,000 if the county was going to need to spend more for ARPA support.
“We would need guidance on the recovery act, and that’s $20,000, plus the $12,000, so that leaves us at $28,000,” Carroll said.
“I personally like the idea, too, of all the help we can get right now at this point,” committee member Randy Shumard said.
Bellwether would not serve as a full-time, on-site administrator, but would provide similar services. Company employee Dustin Harmon said services are customized to particular counties, but can include not only budgeting and ARPA support, but ordinance drafting, press releases, employer and operations assistance, and legislative updates.
Bruce DeLashmit, the founder of the company, said a Bellwether employee, likely Harmon — who has worked with the county on its budget over the past year — would be on site on county board meeting days and probably at least another day per month, with the remainder of the work being done remotely.
He said the goal is to make county board meetings routine.
“Predictable is good. Boring is good,” DeLashmit said.
One suggestion he had was to implement a consent agenda, which allows a public body to approve several of the more routine items with one motion. Many area boards use that method to pay bills, handle claims, approve minutes and expedite approval of a wide variety of agenda items.
County board member Todd Henricks, a former Cerro Gordo school board president, said the method worked well at for him in the past.
“We switched to a consent agenda for the minutes, the finance report and to pay bills. We did that all on a consent agenda vote at the very beginning of the meeting, and it worked very smoothly,” Henricks said.
Board members are usually allowed to pull items off the consent agenda to be handled separately if they choose to.
For the next 18 months or so, an emphasis for Bellwether will be on helping the county properly use the $3.1 million it will receive from COVID-19 relief-related ARPA funds.
DeLashmit said the firm is currently helping 17 counties in that regard, mostly due to concerns that, if dollars are not spent properly, they may need to be paid back.
“There is one line deep down inside those pages (of government instructions) that says if you don’t use the funds the way they think you’re supposed to use the funds, that they can take it back, So that’s got most people pretty nervous,” he said.
“And the way they take it back is they force the county to take a bond, and then you have to pay it off. It’s a court action.”
He said the county will need to come up with a prioritized “wish list” for potentially eligible projects. Bellwether will then research them to see if they meet federal guidelines, and draft resolutions with the proper wording to make sure they will be eligible.
He gave one example of a county that was proposing HVAC work that was initially ejected, but once HEPA filters were included and the building was zoned it met guidelines by proving an improvement of air quality.
And though a wish list is needed soon, until the federal government comes up with more detailed guidelines on how the process will work, DeLashmit said, “don’t spend a dime of it until you’re on absolutely solid footing on if that is an acceptable use or not.”
The board will need to appoint a point-of-contact person to handle the paperwork, which ideally would be uploading forms that Bellwether provides. But DeLashmit was not sure if that would be an option, so data entry may be required. He said some counties have had trouble finding point-of-contact appointees because employees were hesitant to enter the personal information needed on the government paperwork.
Spencer said Bellwether proved its worth with a $12,000 contract awarded last year that helped the county approve a balanced budget.
“Your advice on the revenue side was very beneficial, to get more income,” Spencer said.