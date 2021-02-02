Piatt County will stay with Health Alliance for the next year after switching to it in March of 2020.
Nick Hilbrand of Insure Champaign told the county board health insurance committee that the firm negotiated a 4.5-percent increase in premiums, which will cost the county about $21,000 more during the one-year contract.
Health Alliance first asked for an 8 to 9 percent increase, so Hilbrand was happy with the proposal.
“We feel that 4.5 percent is a really good renewal with what we faced last year and what we’re looking at this year,” he told the committee on Jan. 27.
The committee approved the proposal, and decided to keep the employee contribution – $104 or $158 monthly for the individual plans – the same this year.
Hiltbrand said bids were received from other providers, but felt Blue Cross/Blue Shield was the only other one competitive to Health Alliance. He said it would represent about a $9,000 savings for a similar plan, but that one main disadvantage is that Carle physicians are out-of-network.
“If you guys are saying, ‘hey, money is a big, big deal this year, we need to find it somewhere,’ this may be a place to find it, and it might be next year’s problem to solve it for you if we get a large increase. But, if you’re saying ‘we want to have a longer look at this thing, we want to make a decision that really fits our long-term planning,’ I think Health Alliance might be a good option.
Committee and county board chairman Ray Spencer felt it would be beneficial to stick with the current carrier after all the work that was done last year to switch from the county self-insured plan to the HMO.
“I’m a bit concerned about changing things. We just changed things last year and the employees are getting used to the new system, and then they would have to get used to another system,” said Spencer.
Committee member Shannon Carroll agreed.
“I’m not sure the savings, the $9,000 amount over the whole amount justifies (changing),” he said.
Nursing home employees changed to Health Alliance in February of 2020, with most of the county employees following a month later. Mental Health Center and Piatt County Transportation workers are on separate plans, an arrangement that will continue.
Scott Porter, the director of the nursing home, said employees have appreciated the new carrier.
“It’s been very positive for us,” he said. “Everybody likes the copay system. Before, the vast majority of our employees that had the benefits with Consociate, it was all out-of-pocket except the pharmacy.”
Committee members also discussed streamlining premium payments. Since the nursing home began with Health Alliance a month earlier, it gets a bill, along with the county, causing confusion and what nursing home staff feels are many steps.
Instead, the entities will likely go back to the nursing home bringing a check to the county finance manager Linda Leach so that she can include it in monthly premium payments, streamlining the process. An estimate can be made on what is owed and reconciled every six months if the number of employees on the plan changes.
When asked if a high deductible plan had been looked at, Hiltbrand said it would be too late for this year’s enrollment period, but that he can get information ready for renewal next year if they county desires.