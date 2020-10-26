Proposed: EMA to part-time, $50,000 cut to health department levy, 6 percent cut in operating expense
The Piatt County board will consider a balanced budget at a special meeting Wednesday morning, one that relies on $218,000 in federal pandemic aid and a new $250,000 tort levy to boost revenues. As approved by the county board finance committee on Oct. 23, it also trims the local health department levy by $50,000 in order to help the struggling county corporate general fund.
A balanced budget would be a large turnaround from the current year's, which features a $386,000 deficit and staff cuts. If approved, the 2020-21 document does not include staff cuts, but adds about a 6 percent reduction in expense overall on top of the 9 percent in expense cuts this year.
As for the levy cut for the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department, Director David Remmert said it could actually result in a $100,000 revenue hit for his agency.
“Our budget is based on an agreement developed years ago between the two counties that ties the two tax levies we receive together, so what happens in Piatt also has to happen in DeWitt. I don't believe the board or the fiscal consultant they've brought in understand the predicament that leaves us in, and I'm hopeful they will discuss this further,” he said.
The levy adjustment was made after the committee decided on the balanced version of the budget, added back in $30,000 for a sheriff's police car, and figured in 2 percent raises for employees not covered by collective bargaining agreements.
County Board President Ray Spencer felt that reducing the health department levy to $204,793 and shifting the $50,000 to the general fund would help balance the overall budget, and give it a slight surplus of $9,411.
“It would give us a little bit of a cushion,” he said.
Neither Spencer nor Remmert gave a dollar amount as to health department reserves. Remmert said his “cash situation is good right now,” but that it has to be because “such a large amount of our budget is tied to state grants and Medicaid funding,” which can take a while to come in.
He points to a time when it took nine to 12 months to receive reimbursements from the state.
“We can only do that if we have a healthy cash reserve to enable us to wait,” he said.
The budget also include significant cuts to the Emergency Medical Agency line item, essentially moving it back to part-time. It would reduce the EMA budget from $57,062 to $27,572, and the director salary from $37,740 to $16,000 annually.
Overall, the budget zeroes out new equipment and continuing education requests for almost all departments, with the exception of the coroner, who was recently notified of a mandatory $1,000 certification that he will need in 2020-21.
Office supplies are also trimmed.
Commenting on the budget overall, Spencer said, “this is all sort of unavoidable pain if want to stay on budget.”
Budget consultant Dustin Harmon of Bellwether had one silver lining to deliver: That he tried to be conservative with revenue estimates.
“I believe that some of the revenues will out-perform,” said Harmon.
The county board will also consider its tax levy for 2020, payable in 2021 on Wednesday. As proposed, it would be 4.9 percent higher than the 2019 levy, meaning there would be no need for a Truth-In-Taxation hearing.