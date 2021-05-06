WHITE HEATH – After no concerns were expressed, the Piatt County zoning board of appeals on April 29 unanimously recommended approval of a setback reduction on some property in White Heath.
Matthew and Janette Porter applied for a variation to reduce a side yard setback from 10 to three feet at 100 E. Meade St.
The Porters said they plan to add on to the single-family residential home that is already on the property.
The variation now goes to the county board for consideration at its May 12 meeting.