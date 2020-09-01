A potential cannabis business feels that an inside growing facility in Mansfield would fit into the agricultural zoning of the 5-acre plot they want to locate on.
Neighbors disagree, and the Piatt County Zoning Board of Appeals sided with those neighbors on Aug. 27 in voting 4-0 against a special use permit for Charles Demirjian at 3245 N 1100 East Road, Mansfield.
The issue goes to the county board for its consideration on Sept. 9.
Demirjian told the ZBA that growing of marijuana would be done indoors with a 24-hour security system tied directly into the Piatt County Sheriff’s Department, an eight-foot-high fence surrounding the facility, and would not sell product to the public.
“The land would still be in production,” said Demirjian, who said there would be about 10 jobs created initially, and up to 50 if expansion occurs later. And although the building would be placed on highly productive soil, he said it would be sited on an area of the lot that is not as ideal to outdoor growing.
“Where the building is sitting will still be in crop production. It will be a different kind of crop, but now that we can grow inside for 12 months, it will not adversely affect any of the production capability of the land,” he added.
Demirjian, representing Medthos LLC and The Simone Family Trust, said hopes are that there would also be a research element present at the business, possibly with the help of the University of Illinois.
But those testifying at the PZB meeting did not feel it would fit into the rural landscape, and were concerned it could stress the local groundwater supply and Blue Ridge Township roads.
“It just doesn’t seem like a good fit for the area. I understand you own the ground, the attraction of that,” said Mansfield-area farmer Dwight Huffstutler. “It’s not a big, sprawling facility that you are proposing. To purchase some ground wouldn’t be that big a deal. I think you might even be able to trade some ground that is closer to the highway.”
Darwin Warsaw admitted he had a “personal axe to grind” in that he had a family member struggle with substance abuse, but was also concerned about chemicals that would be used to process the cannabis, as well as the water draw.
“I think you’ve got a square peg you’re trying to pound into a round hole,” he told the board.
Tim Porter, a horticulturalist being consulted for the project, said the operation would draw possibly 3,500 gallons of water per day. He also noted that hydrocarbons used in processing, including propane and pharmaceutical-grade butane, would all be recaptured and re-used without being released off the property.
“There will be no hydrocarbons released from the facility,” said Porter. “We will use vacuum pumps to recover the material.”
Former Macon County Sheriff Jerry Dawson, who was consulted by the applicant to help with security measures, said it would very difficult for unwanted people to get into the 19,000-square-foot plant, which would initially include 5,000 square feet of flower growing space.
“I can guarantee you this is going to be a very secure facility (with) 24-hour monitoring. I don’t think anyone’s going to be able to breach that security: An 8-foot fence with three strands of barbed wire, plus you have security inside the facility.”
But Mervin Peters, who farms just west and northwest of the site, wasn’t comfortable with a neighbor that needed that level of safety measures.
“We’re now talking about putting something here that requires guards. My shed doesn’t require guards, because there’s not a product there that the criminal parts of society want,” he said.
Peters had also said in March that he was also concerned that a cannabis grow facility could hinder his negotiations to get wind turbines on his property.
When weighing the zoning factors, ZBA Chairman Loyd Wax said he did believe the project fit the current zoning as “one use of agriculture.” He also did not buy the claim by neighbors that it would diminish their property values, at least without evidence.
But there was concern over possible hardship that could be caused by the growing facility, particularly on the water table and roads.
“There are issues with the roads in that area,” said PZB member Jerry Edwards, a former representative on the Blue Ridge Township highway board. “Service water can get away, there’s adequate electricity. My issue would be with the roads.”
Although the PZB did not recommend approval of the permit, the Piatt County board has the final say on Sept. 9.