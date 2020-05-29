The Piatt County courthouse will reopen to the public at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, June 1. Courthouse offices have been closed, except for essential services, since March 23 after Governor J.B. Pritzker's statewide stay-at-home order.
“All persons in public areas of the courthouse are strongly encouraged to wear a mask or face covering. Face coverings may also be required by the sheriff for entry into the courthouse,” said County Board Chairman Ray Spencer in a press release.
Plexiglass barriers have been installed in several offices to protect the public and county employees. Frequently touched surfaces are being sanitized frequently by courthouse personnel, and sanitizer will be made available to the public in multiple locations.
People are strongly encouraged to practice frequent hand washing and adequate social distancing while in the building. The public is being asked to not bring minor children into the courthouse, and such persons may be refused entry by the sheriff.
“The decision to resume operations with these restrictions was endorsed by DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department Director David Remmert, who leads the county's pandemic health crisis response. According to Remmert, the courthouse may reopen if appropriate health and safety precautions are taken,” added Spencer.
Normal hours of operation at the courthouse will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The public is reminded to conduct business online, via phone, or use the dropbox for making payments whenever possible.
“The patience demonstrated by the public during the past several weeks during the closure is greatly appreciated by the courthouse staff and the Piatt County board,” said the county board chair.
Curbside library service to begin
The Allerton Public Library building remains closed, but starting Monday, June 1, patrons can order library materials by calling the library at 217-762-4676 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and picking them up curbside.
Pickup requests will be available beginning Monday at www.monticellolibrary.org.
Additional details:
– Schedule a time to pick up requested library items. A library staff member will contact patrons to schedule a time. The pickup schedule will be from 10 a.m. to noon and 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, and from 12 to2 p.m. Saturdays.
– To pick up items. Come to the library at your schedule time, pull in front of the library doors. A staff member will bring your library materials to you and place them in your popped trunk or rolled down back window. Please do not get out of your vehicle.
– Returns. The library book return located on the south side of the building will continue to be open for all returns. All library materials must be returned in the outside book return. There will be a 5-day delay in checking in library materials due to quarantine and sanitation. Fines will not occur during the quarantine period.
Library Director Lisa Winters asked for patience in order for staff to process a backlog of requests and holds.
“We are excited to be able to start curbside service but we also recognize that this process is new and different to that which we are all accustomed. As we move forward we will continue to evaluate and adjust our offerings as needed always keeping the health and safety of our staff and community at the forefront of our decision making,” said Winters.
For more information, call the library at 217-762-4676 or email info@monticellolibrary.org.
Davis office to reopen
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) has announced that his district offices will reopen for in-person meetings for constituents on Monday, June 1 after assisting constituents via phone, email, and video conferencing since Illinois' Stay-at-Home order was put in place. As offices reopen, Davis is taking safety precautions based on guidance provided by the U.S. House of Representatives' Attending Physician.
"As constituents have been staying at home, my office has utilized nearly every technology available to ensure our outreach and assistance has continued during this difficult time," said Davis. "We're going to continue these methods of outreach as well as start back with in-person meetings for constituents who want to come to our office. Many people in Illinois continue to struggle with unemployment and we need to help people get back to work as the state continues to reopen. My staff and I are looking forward to once again serving constituents in person and I continue to encourage Congress to reopen so we can pass legislation that is critical to this district."
New COVID-19 Safety Precautions
– Constituents with cold/flu like symptoms are asked to reach us by phone or e-mail.
– Maximum capacity of 4 people including staff per office; those exceeding this limit will be asked to wait outside the entrance.
– Face coverings will be required for all visitors.
– Hand sanitizer will be provided and its use is required upon entry.
– CDC social distancing guidelines of at least 6 feet will be followed.
– Disinfectant will be used on frequently touched surfaces daily.
– Health of staff will continue to be monitored.