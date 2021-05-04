A local health official says COVID-19 cases are up in DeWitt and Piatt Counties over the [past week.
DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Director Dave Remmert is encouraging residents to continue to take precautions that include frequent washing of hands, wearing masks when in public, and social distancing when possible.
“Over the past week, DeWitt Co has had 36 cases, Piatt Co has had 22 cases,” Remmert said.
Demand for COVID-19 vaccines is also declining, leading to the halt of mass clinics for first doses in both counties. Vaccines are still available by contacting the health agency.
In its latest update that covers 10 days between April 23 and May 2, the health department reported 42 new cases in DeWitt County. Twenty-five of those were in Clinton.
The county COVID-19 total is now 1,493 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 24 deaths.
Mansfield had the most new cases in the most recent 10-day reporting period with 10 of the 28 recorded in Piatt County. The county’s total is now 1,503 cases, including 14 deaths.
New cases by town
DeWitt County, 42 new cases
– Clinton, 25
– Weldon, 8
– Farmer City, 3
– Waynesville, 3
– Kenney, 1
– Lane, 1
– Wapella, 1
Piatt County, 28 new cases
– Mansfield, 10
– Bement, 5
– Monticello, 5
– Cerro Gordo, 3
– White Heath, 3
– DeLand, 1
– Hammond, 1