Two more people in Piatt County tested for COVID-19 on Sunday and Monday, but a county health official notes that none of the county's 17 total cases – nor the four in DeWitt County – have been serious enough to prompt a hospital stay.
“All of the 21 cases had mild symptoms. There have been zero hospitalizations and zero deaths,” said David Remmert, the administrator of the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
In a press release issued Thursday, he also included graphs that show “that we are on the other side of the curve now, following a continued downward trend. Fifty-five percent of deaths in Illinois are associated with long-term care facilities.”
The two new cases in Piatt County are a 28-year-old male and a 37-year-old male. Seven new cases over the past week bring the county total to 17. Four of the seven most recent cases are thought to be related to a birthday party held in a Piatt County household for an individual who was taken from an assisted living facility in Savoy.
The state is expected to enter into Phase 4 of its reopening plan on Friday. Remmert said it is “expected to be the longest, lasting until there is a vaccine or cure.”
Phase 4 will allow limited indoor seating for restaurants, as well as the reopening of theaters and outdoor recreational venues, also with crowd limits imposed.
Testing update
An update on COVID-19 testing for DeWitt and Piatt Counties, providing by the local health department:
DeWitt County: 825 people tested, 821 negative, 0 pending, 4 tested positive (all recovered)
Piatt County: 1,144 people tested, 1,127 negative, 0 pending, 17 tested positive (12 recovered)