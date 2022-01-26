As part of its “Try Something New” series, the Allerton Public Library will host “Creating a Vision Board” from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30 at the library in Monticello. Teen and adults are welcome to come and create their own vision board for the new year.
A vision board is a visual picture of a person's goals for the year. For this event, participants will establish goals and then use pictures and word cutouts from magazines to create a collage of those goals on a piece of poster board. The library will provide poster board, tape, glue as well as numerous magazines for people to use.
No registration is necessary, but supplies are limited to 30 people. For additional information, call the library at 217-762-4676.