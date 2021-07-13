CERRO GORDO — Central Illinois farmers believe we have had almost enough rain to last us until fall.
“We are probably good for another two or three weeks,” said T.J. Shambaugh, who farms north of Cerro Gordo. “We shouldn’t be in need of moisture for the rest of July.”
The National Weather Service reported the area four miles north of Cerro Gordo received 4.91 inches of rain between June 24 and June 28. More heavy rains fell between July 9 and July 12.
Derrick Bruhn, Topflight Grain Cooperative Manager in Monticello, said that even though the rain was a little on the heavy side, it came at a good time.
“We were getting into a situation where we were fairly dry going into those rains so everybody welcomed the moisture,” he said. “There were some rains that were maybe a little more than people wanted in some areas, but I think for the most part, farmers were happy to receive what we got.”
Pollination will start in mid-July he said, and those rains will help.
It’s still too early to tell exactly how much damage the record rainfalls that closed out June did to the corn and soybean crops in Central Illinois, said Dennis Bowman, U of I Crop Systems Educator.
“We normally see flooding problems appear in the spring,” he said. “We don’t often see those kinds of ponds at this time of the year. It caused some stress in the areas where there is standing water in the fields.”
Jim Reed, who farms near DeLand, agreed that it is too early to assess what impact the June rains had.
“In the fields with standing water, some of the crops are turning pale and they may recover out of that and they may not,” he said. “Generally overall, rain always helps crops if it is not ponded out. We are definitely going to lose some. There are areas north of DeLand and north of Farmer City that maybe got 12 inches total. That comes downstream and the creeks comes out of their banks and so that has an impact. In the DeLand area, we got 6 to 8 inches and some places got hail and did about 10 percent damage. It’s really hard to assess what we gained because of the rain versus the acreage lost.”
Last week, the USDA reported that 19 pecent of the Illinois corn crop was rated as “excellent,” a jump of three percentage points from the previous week. The USDA also reported that 46 percent was regarded as “good,” 27 percent was “fair,” 6 percent was poor and 2 percent was “very poor.”
“For the most part, the rains gave us the moisture that is going to get us through this critical time of the year,” Bowman added. “It is the time of the year when the corn is tasseling and doing its thing to grow ears. For the most part, the rain is going to help most folks, unless you were unlucky enough to have some of these ponds. That caused some of the roots to suffocate and many plants to die.”
Even those that didn’t have standing water could see some damage, he added.
“One of the things that saturated soil can do is cause nitrogen loss and so the fertilizer that was applied may not make it through the entire summer,” he said.
In some places, heavy winds knocked down the corn which will also cause issues, he said.
And, Bowman warns, farmers with standing water will have to worry more about disease.
“Any of these flooded areas are going to be more prone to disease as we continue on, particularly if we get more rain,” he said.
The USDA reported 17 percent of the soybeans were in excellent condition, up one percent from the prior week. The service also indicated that 46 percent of the beans were in “good” condition, 27 percent were in fair condition, 7 percent were considered “poor” and 3 percent were in “very poor” shape.
“I would say here in Central Illinois, we are above average compared to other years,” Bruhn said. “This spring, we had exceptionally good planting weather. The crops were a little bit shorter due to some cool temperatures early on, but that doesn’t mean a thing as far as production. I would say we are in real good shape right now.”
Following the rain, both the soybeans and corn hit a growth spurt.
“They both really took off after that,” Bowman said. “It was the right time of year where you tend to see a lot of growth, but with all of that moisture, the corn especially grew quickly.”