Cub Scout Pack 122, in collaboration with the City of Monticello, is holding a food drive to help stock the shelves of our local food pantries. Cub Scouts and volunteers will be distributing empty bags with Food Drive details to houses in Monticello the weekend of Oct. 8-10.
If you wish to donate, please place non-perishable food donations into the bags in a visible place in front of your home for collection no later than 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16. Cub Scouts and city volunteers will collect the bags on the morning of Oct. 16 and distribute the donated food items to the Piatt County Ecumenical Food Pantry, the Community Action Food Pantry, and the Small Hands Food and Diaper Pantry.