DELAND — DeLand-Weldon’s school board re-elected its board officers at a reorganizational meeting held April 28.
Jamie Dunn will continue as president of the board. Also retaining their positions are Paige Trimble, vice-president; Christy Knight, secretary; and Jennifer Roos, treasurer.
Members of the board’s committees also remained the same.
Board members opted to change meeting dates beginning in July to the second Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. They have been meeting the fourth Wednesday of the month this school year.
Credit recovery
Superintendent Amanda Geary asked if the district should put a maximum on the amount of credit recovery allowed per student in a school year. The issue came up when a family inquired about a student making up as many as 12 credit hours this summer.
“Is there a certain number we want in the handbook for credit recovery? Some schools say they allow a maximum of two credit hours will be accepted for high school credit recovery purposes,” Geary said. “Some don’t even allow it.”
Another option would be for it to be at the discretion of administrators.
“This year is a little different with COVID, and I totally get that,” Geary said. “We’ve got a couple taking two courses for summer school, but to try to come in and take a whole school year worth of classes because they didn’t pass them, that is not possible to do this summer.
Trimble agreed 12 hours is too much, but felt it should be handled on a case-by-case basis by administrators instead of setting a maximum in the school handbook.
“I like the idea of not setting a limit on how many credits, because you could have a student who has some sort of family crisis,” Trimble said. “I like leaving it in the hands of administrators, at their discretion.”
It was pointed out that administrative permission is already required for any credit recovery to proceed.
“I like that approach, leaving it in the hands of administrators,” board member Joshua Shofner said. “I certainly don’t think 12 hours over the summer fits the spirit of credit recovery.”
Music trip
Music instructor Grace Ecker-Howes addressed the board on a possible music trip to St. Louis being planned for this summer, sometime after the school year has been completed. She said Missouri is allowing about 50 percent capacity at public venues and restaurants, so is looking at spots for students to tour.
“We are currently looking into some of the venues in the area,” Ecker-Howes said. “We would need to make reservations.”
When asked if there would be a tie-in to music, Ecker-Howes said that is usually the goal, but it may be difficult to make it a music-centric trip due to COVID-19 safety guidelines. Destinations could include the Gateway Arch, St. Louis Zoo, a river boat cruise, and/or Six Flags. Students would be able to use some of the dollars they raised for a trip to Memphis that was cancelled in the spring of 2020.
She said no more than 10 students would be going to St. Louis.
In other action, the board:
— approved a risk management and schools safety program, something that has been suggested by auditors in recent years;
— renewed its annual membership in the Illinois High School Association; and
— approved the consolidated district plan, which is done annually in accordance with applying for certain grants.