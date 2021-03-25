DELAND – A DeLand-Weldon parent asked district officials to pursue a cooperative sports agreement with another district, possibly Argenta-Oreana, but the school board thinks the current co-op with Blue Ridge is going well.
“We’ve been through Clinton, we’ve been through Cerro Gordo, and frankly they haven’t ended all that well,” board member Joshua Shofner said at the March 17 board meeting.
“You hate to lose that relationship (with Blue Ridge) when it’s going well.”
Superintendent Amanda Geary said the unnamed parent was unhappy that Blue Ridge switched to eight-man football. The parent was also discouraged with lower participation numbers for D-W basketball teams, which are not part of the co-op with Blue Ridge.
Based on a phone conversation with A-O administrators, Geary did not think switching cooperative alliances to that district was an option.
High school Principal Matt Goldman said the issue is that, by adding DeLand-Weldon’s enrollment, Argenta-Oreana would bump up a class in some sports.
“They (Argenta-Oreana) have told us ‘no’ in the past. They were very confident that they would probably not take this to their board of education,” Geary said after having a recent conversation with A-O administrators.
Board member Dean Bush said, “I never think it’s a bad idea to look, but we’ve heard what’s going to happen. Nobody is going to jump a class in any of these sports that they work hard at and have enough kids for.”
Geary said a similar situation is what ended a former cooperative between DeLand-Weldon and Cerro Gordo in the early 2010s. It was also a contributing factor with ending a first co-op with Blue Ridge prior to that.
Board member Paige Trimble felt Blue Ridge was the best option for D-W.
“We have a relationship with Blue Ridge,” she said. “Enrollment is down in a lot of districts; it’s not just Blue Ridge. There are lots of things contributing to that. It’s not enough to say, ‘Oh, we need to go somewhere else.’”
The cooperative agreement includes several sports, including football and baseball. DeLand-Weldon also sends students to Blue Ridge for some academic offerings, including agriculture/FFA and industrial technology courses.
Board member Shannon Summers felt families should be grateful there are sports at all this school year.
“These parents should be happy we get to play sports this year. There are a lot of schools that didn’t even allow it,” Summers said.
The board added another IHSA event to the co-op at the meeting, approving an agreement to send students to Blue Ridge for the bass fishing team.
Baseball field upgrade
Geary said community recreation officials had approached her about sprucing up the ball field at the school for possible use by the rec league. Board members said it was worth pursuing as long as it was not a large cost for the school district.
Other action
In other action, the board:
— approved a one-year bus lease extension with Midwest Transit;
— accepted the resignation of John Yeakel as head volleyball coach for the season, due to conflicts with the middle school track season. The board hired Geary to take his place as volleyball coach for this season; and
— hired Yeakel as high school track coach, and Margaret Jebe as full-time FACS and high school/middle school health teacher.