DELAND – DeLand-Weldon school officials are looking to expand high school math offerings to include different tracks that could help those going directly into the work force upon graduation.
“There could be a computer math, or business math or applied mathematics to the work place,” High School Principal Matt Goldman said.
“We’re looking at possibly getting a few different options into our course description book and have some ready to go depending on what the junior and senior class sign up for.”
That could include as many as 10 math classes in the student course book, although all 10 would not be offered each school year, since the district has just one full-time high school math teacher on its staff.
But offerings can be expanded because Cory Castaneda – hired this year as the district business and computer instructor – can also teach math.
“We were fortunate when we hired our business and computer teacher, he also is a certified high school math teacher, so he is a degree holder and holds his certification,” Goldman said.
Superintendent Amanda Geary said the idea is to have different tracks available should students need them. At the school board meeting March 17, she used the example of a student going into the work force or to trade school.
“We need to give them that route so they can explore and do something else, but they have to have math to graduate. So we want to give them a different route, and we need to be able to do that here at DeLand-Weldon,” Geary said.
By state mandate, transitional math is a new offering this fall. If a student passes it in high school, they will not need to take a non-credit remedial math course in college.
Goldman said the current staff makeup makes it ideal to expand math offerings. In the past, a 3/8-time instructor helped out, but he admits that is a “tough find” with current teacher shortages in Illinois.
The district curriculum committee is still meeting to fine-tune details on the potential math curriculum, which could be presented to the school board at its April meeting.