U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) has announced his committee assignments for the 117th Congress which runs from January, 2021 to January, 2023. Davis will remain on the following committees in the U.S. House of Representatives: Transportation and Infrastructure, Agriculture and House Administration.
He has served on the T&I committee since coming to Congress in 2013 and has been a leading voice for infrastructure investment at the national level. He has worked to pass numerous surface transportation, airport, and water infrastructure bills. Davis will remain the Ranking Member (lead Republican) of the Subcommittee on Highways and Transit. He will also serve on the Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines and Hazardous Materials.
Davis has also served on the Ag committee his entire time serving in Congress and has been a trusted voice for Illinois’ rural communities and agricultural economy. During that time, Davis helped negotiate the 2014 and 2018 farm bills, maintaining and strengthening critical programs for Illinois farmers. This term he will sit on the Subcommittee on Biotechnology, Horticulture, and Research and Subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy, and Credit.
Davis will continue to serve as the Ranking Member (lead Republican) of the Committee on House Administration. He joined this committee in 2015 at the onset of the 114th Congress and was elevated to Ranking Member for the 116th Congress in 2019. This committee is charged with the oversight of federal elections and the day-to-day operations of the House.
“I requested to continue my service on these committees again this Congress because they have such a large impact on the economy and quality of life across Central and Southwestern Illinois,” said Davis. “According to the Census Bureau over 285,000 of my constituents use roadways or transit systems to get to work and earn an income. Even more use our roadways for day-to-day and leisure travel. The Ag Census relays that 85% of the 13th District is farm land and that $1.9 billion in farm grown goods are sold annually here. These numbers clearly demonstrate that the issues these committees cover matter to my constituents. It is my honor to continue to be their voice in Washington, D.C.”
Full Committee Assignment List
House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure
–Subcommittee on Highways and Transit (Ranking Member)
–Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines and Hazardous Materials
House Committee on Agriculture
–Subcommittee on Biotechnology, Horticulture, and Research
–Subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy, and Credit
Committee on House Administration (Ranking Member)