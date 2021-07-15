WASHINGTON, DC. —U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) on June 29 announced that the Piatt County Mental Health Center’s IMPACT Coalition is again the recipient of a Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Program grant through the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP). The grant award is for the amount of $125,000 and will fund the program from September 30th, 2021 to September 29th, 2022.
Recognizing that local problems need local solutions, DFC-funded coalitions engage multiple sectors of the community and employ a variety of strategies to address local substance use problems with a focus on our youth.
“The Piatt County Mental Health Center and IMPACT Coalition do great work to support our youth and this continued funding is vital to their efforts,” said Davis. “Congratulations to the staff and volunteers who continue to prove they deserve DFC funding.”
“As a fourth year recipient of the DFC grant we are so proud of the prevention work that has been done in the past and are focused on meeting the objectives of the upcoming year,” said Tony Kirkman, Executive Director of the Piatt County Mental Health Center.
“The IMPACT Coalition believes that through partnership with community leaders, families, and youth we can accomplish amazing things to advance overall wellness in families throughout our service area. We have already witnessed many significant, measurable gains in our prevention efforts and are confident to accomplish many more for our youth in 2022.”