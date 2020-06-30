Area Congressman Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) brought 100 face shields on June 23 for Monticello Fire & Rescue volunteers to use.
They were made available by John Deere, which used a production line in Moline to make personal protection equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When the domestic PPE shortage happened at the beginning of the pandemic, they changed that line over to make face shields and other PPE,” said Gordy Hulten, vice-president of external affairs for the Illinois Manufacturer’s Association. “They came to us and wanted to get them to some who weren’t able to get it on their own.”
The full-faced plastic shields are reusable, and light enough to be part of a firefighter’s normal gear.
“They’re reusable. A firefighter can make it a part of their normal PPE. You’re walking up to an accident scene, you don’t know what you’re going to come up on. It gives you a chance to put that face shield on, just in case. It’s just an extra layer of protection,” added Davis.
The Congressman delivered the face shields to Monticello on June 23. He also took boxes of them to Springfield, Taylorville, Bloomington, Savoy, Clinton and Macon, to fire departments as well as to some nursing homes.