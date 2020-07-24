U.S. Representative Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) has announced that his staff will be holding a series of Traveling Help Desks in July, including July 29 in both Bement and Farmer City.
Traveling Help Desks are held while Congress is in session to ensure constituents in every corner of the district have an opportunity to connect with staff if they need help with a federal agency or have questions about legislation. Traveling Help Desks will take place in DeWitt, Greene, Macoupin, Jersey, Madison, Montgomery, and Piatt counties. The details can be found below and on Davis’ website, rodneydavis.house.gov.
Details for Constituents
Those who need assistance with a federal agency, have policy issues they would like to discuss or just want to say hi, constituents can stop by to meet with staff.
COVID-19 precautions will be in place. Staff and visitors will be required to wear a face mask, hand sanitizer will be provided, and appointments are highly encouraged. To do so, please contact the appointment number listed with the help desk you wish to attend.
Bement Traveling Help Desk
Wednesday, July 29th, from 9:30-11 a.m.
Bement Village Hall
148 W. Bodman St., Bement, IL
Appointment Number: 217-791-6224
Farmer City Traveling Help Desk
Wednesday, July 29th, from 1-2:30 p.m.
Farmer City City Hall
105 S. Main Street, Farmer City, IL
Appointment Number: 217-791-6224
White Hall Traveling Help Desk
Thursday, July 23rd, from 10-11:30 a.m.
White Hall City Hall
116 E. Sherman St., White Hall, IL
Appointment Number: 618-205-8660
Roodhouse Traveling Help Desk
Thursday, July 30th, from 10-11:30 a.m.
Roodhouse City Hall
137 W Palm St., Roodhouse, IL
Appointment Number: 618-205-8660
Bunker Hill Traveling Help Desk
Tuesday, July 21st, from 9-10:30 a.m.
Bunker Hill City Hall
801 S. Franklin St., Bunker Hill, IL
Appointment Number: 618-205-8660
Gillespie Traveling Help Desk
Thursday, July 23rd, from 1-2:30 p.m.
Gillespie City Hall
115 Macoupin St., Gillespie, IL
Appointment Number: 618-205-8660
Staunton Traveling Help Desk
Tuesday, July 28th, from 1-2:30 p.m.
Staunton City Hall
101 W. Pearl St., Staunton, IL
Appointment Number 618-205-8660
Girard Traveling Help Desk
Monday, July 27th, from 2-3:30 p.m.
Girard Township Library
201 W. Madison St., Girard, IL
Appointment Number: 217-824-5117
Virden Traveling Help Desk
Monday, July 20th, from 2-3:30 p.m.
Virden Area Community Center
105 W. Jackson St., Virden IL,
Appointment Number: 217-824-5117
Brighton Traveling Help Desk
Tuesday, July 28th, from 9-10:30 p.m.
Brighton Village Hall
206 S. Main St., Brighton, IL
Appointment Number: 618-205-8660
Worden Traveling Help Desk
Tuesday, July 21st, from 2-3:30 p.m.
Worden Village Hall
115 E. Wall St., Worden, IL
Appointment Number: 618-205-8660
Litchfield Traveling Help Desk
Monday, July 20th, from 10-11:30 a.m.
Litchfield City Hall
120 E. Ryder St., Litchfield, IL,
Appointment Number: 217-824-5117
Nokomis Traveling Help Desk
Monday, July 27th, from 10-11:30 a.m.
Nokomis Library
22 S. Cedar St., Nokomis, IL
Appointment Number: 217-824-5117