U.S. Representative Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) has announced that his staff will be holding a series of Traveling Help Desks in July, including July 29 in both Bement and Farmer City.

Traveling Help Desks are held while Congress is in session to ensure constituents in every corner of the district have an opportunity to connect with staff if they need help with a federal agency or have questions about legislation. Traveling Help Desks will take place in DeWitt, Greene, Macoupin, Jersey, Madison, Montgomery, and Piatt counties. The details can be found below and on Davis’ website, rodneydavis.house.gov.

Details for Constituents

Those who need assistance with a federal agency, have policy issues they would like to discuss or just want to say hi, constituents can stop by to meet with staff.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place. Staff and visitors will be required to wear a face mask, hand sanitizer will be provided, and appointments are highly encouraged. To do so, please contact the appointment number listed with the help desk you wish to attend.

Bement Traveling Help Desk

Wednesday, July 29th, from 9:30-11 a.m.

Bement Village Hall

148 W. Bodman St., Bement, IL

Appointment Number: 217-791-6224

Farmer City Traveling Help Desk

Wednesday, July 29th, from 1-2:30 p.m.

Farmer City City Hall

105 S. Main Street, Farmer City, IL

Appointment Number: 217-791-6224

White Hall Traveling Help Desk

Thursday, July 23rd, from 10-11:30 a.m.

White Hall City Hall

116 E. Sherman St., White Hall, IL

Appointment Number: 618-205-8660

Roodhouse Traveling Help Desk

Thursday, July 30th, from 10-11:30 a.m.

Roodhouse City Hall

137 W Palm St., Roodhouse, IL

Appointment Number: 618-205-8660

Bunker Hill Traveling Help Desk

Tuesday, July 21st, from 9-10:30 a.m.

Bunker Hill City Hall

801 S. Franklin St., Bunker Hill, IL

Appointment Number: 618-205-8660

Gillespie Traveling Help Desk

Thursday, July 23rd, from 1-2:30 p.m.

Gillespie City Hall

115 Macoupin St., Gillespie, IL

Appointment Number: 618-205-8660

Staunton Traveling Help Desk

Tuesday, July 28th, from 1-2:30 p.m.

Staunton City Hall

101 W. Pearl St., Staunton, IL

Appointment Number 618-205-8660

Girard Traveling Help Desk

Monday, July 27th, from 2-3:30 p.m.

Girard Township Library

201 W. Madison St., Girard, IL

Appointment Number: 217-824-5117

Virden Traveling Help Desk

Monday, July 20th, from 2-3:30 p.m.

Virden Area Community Center

105 W. Jackson St., Virden IL,

Appointment Number: 217-824-5117

Brighton Traveling Help Desk

Tuesday, July 28th, from 9-10:30 p.m.

Brighton Village Hall

206 S. Main St., Brighton, IL

Appointment Number: 618-205-8660

Worden Traveling Help Desk

Tuesday, July 21st, from 2-3:30 p.m.

Worden Village Hall

115 E. Wall St., Worden, IL

Appointment Number: 618-205-8660

Litchfield Traveling Help Desk

Monday, July 20th, from 10-11:30 a.m.

Litchfield City Hall

120 E. Ryder St., Litchfield, IL,

Appointment Number: 217-824-5117

Nokomis Traveling Help Desk

Monday, July 27th, from 10-11:30 a.m.

Nokomis Library

22 S. Cedar St., Nokomis, IL

Appointment Number: 217-824-5117