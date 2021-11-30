TAYLORVILLE — Rodney Davis, a Republican Congressman from Taylorville, announced today (Nov. 30) he is running for re-election to Congress in the newly-drawn 15th Congressional district, which includes his home in Taylorville and much of the district he currently represents. He is the only incumbent member of Congress who resides in this district following the Congressional redistricting process.
“My family and I are excited to announce that I am running for re-election to Congress,” said Rodney Davis. “I’ve been proud to fight hard for and work on behalf of central Illinois families in this district for many years, both as a member of Congress and as a staffer to my good friend and mentor, former Congressman John Shimkus.”
If re-elected it would be Davis' sixth term in Congress. The announcement ends speculation he could run for governor of Illinois.
“Democrats in Washington have put our nation in crisis with their big government, socialist schemes and dreams,” Rodney continued. “Republicans are primed to retake the House next year, and I’m ready to work with a new Republican majority to finally fire Nancy Pelosi and hold the Biden Administration accountable for their massive failures. I look forward to campaigning hard and earning every vote in this district over the next year.”
A press release from Davis said 31 of the 35 Republican County Chairmen in the district have already endorsed the re-election bid. That includes Jim Ayers in Piatt County and Dustin Peterson in DeWitt County.
Fellow Republican Congressman are also endorsing Davis.
“Rodney Davis is a great friend, and I’m proud to support his re-election to Congress. We’ve worked together frequently to help the people we serve, including working with President Trump to pass the Republican tax cuts,” 18th District Representative Darin LaHood said.
“Rodney is a strong conservative who is committed to making Washington work for Illinois families, and I know he will represent central and west central Illinois well.”