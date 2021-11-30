Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) was in Monticello Aug. 4, 2020 to talk about a federal version of Illinois' "Gabby's Law," which requires hospitals to implement sepsis protocols. The federal version, introduced by Davis last month, would withhold Medicare reimbursements from hospitals that fail to comply.

Gabby's Law is named after Gabrielle "Gabby" Galbo of Monticello, who died of sepsis at the age of five in 2012 following an undetected tick bite that developed into sepsis.

Davis' appearance took place at “Gabby's Gazebo,” which was put up at Nick's Park to honor her.