A formal dedication of the “Dr. Gary Stamp Way” roadway will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 at the corner of Kratz Road and Market Street in Monticello.
A portion of Kratz Road between Monticello High School and the Wilkey Sports Complex has been designated as Dr. Gary Stamp Way by the City of Monticello.
Stamp, a Monticello High School graduate, veteran, and noted veterinarian, was instrumental in the advancements in internal veterinary emergency and critical care. He passed away on May 26, 2019.